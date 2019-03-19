Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very Nice 2bd home Available January 10th. Spacious and bright this is a great home for anyone! Ceiling fans, Terrazo flooring throughout. Good size kitchen with matching white appliances, Plenty of cabinet space. Huge backyard. Great location! Short drive to downtown Orlando, shopping dining and major highways!



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/29-e-wallace-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.