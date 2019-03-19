All apartments in Pine Castle
29 E Wallace St
29 E Wallace St

29 E Wallace Street · No Longer Available
Location

29 E Wallace Street, Pine Castle, FL 32809
Pine Castle

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very Nice 2bd home Available January 10th. Spacious and bright this is a great home for anyone! Ceiling fans, Terrazo flooring throughout. Good size kitchen with matching white appliances, Plenty of cabinet space. Huge backyard. Great location! Short drive to downtown Orlando, shopping dining and major highways!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/29-e-wallace-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

