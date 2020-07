Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Stunning very modern third floor penthouse in downtown Pensacola! Beautiful stained concrete floors, high end stainless steel appliances, exclusive password protected elevator access to the suite, fantastic balcony with views of the bay and downtown Pensacola, large Jacuzzi tub, his and her sinks, large closets, separate dining room and the space has many windows for a very open and airy feel!