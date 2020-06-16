All apartments in Pensacola
Find more places like 600 SCENIC HWY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pensacola, FL
/
600 SCENIC HWY
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:49 AM

600 SCENIC HWY

600 Blk Scenic Hwy · (850) 473-3983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pensacola
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

600 Blk Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 315 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
elevator
pool
Gorgeous view of Pensacola Bay! Waterfront Complex in Southeast Pensacola- less than 5 minutes to downtown, Pensacola Beaches, I-10, public boat launches, Bayview Dog Park, Blue Wahoo's Stadium and everything else Downtown Pensacola has to offer! Bay Winds Complex~ New Orleans Style Courtyard with well maintained inground pool and views of Pensacola Bay ~ 3rd story with elevator in complex~ One bedroom one bath beautifully updated condo is fully tiled and features formal living and dining areas. Remodeled kitchen with fridge, dishwasher, and stove. Spacious master Bedroom with ceiling fan and two closets. Nice clean bathroom with tiled shower and vanity with lighting. Owner pays Water, Sewer, Trash, and Lawn maintenance so you only pay electricity! No w/d hookups in unit, but complex has coin operated washer/ dryers for tenant use. Sorry, no pets accepted. Condo is vacant and ready for move-in now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 SCENIC HWY have any available units?
600 SCENIC HWY has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 600 SCENIC HWY have?
Some of 600 SCENIC HWY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 SCENIC HWY currently offering any rent specials?
600 SCENIC HWY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 SCENIC HWY pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 SCENIC HWY is pet friendly.
Does 600 SCENIC HWY offer parking?
No, 600 SCENIC HWY does not offer parking.
Does 600 SCENIC HWY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 SCENIC HWY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 SCENIC HWY have a pool?
Yes, 600 SCENIC HWY has a pool.
Does 600 SCENIC HWY have accessible units?
No, 600 SCENIC HWY does not have accessible units.
Does 600 SCENIC HWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 SCENIC HWY has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 SCENIC HWY have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 SCENIC HWY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 600 SCENIC HWY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd
Pensacola, FL 32534
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr
Pensacola, FL 32505
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave
Pensacola, FL 32514

Similar Pages

Pensacola 1 BedroomsPensacola 2 Bedrooms
Pensacola Apartments with ParkingPensacola Dog Friendly Apartments
Pensacola Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, ALEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL
Wright, FLBagdad, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Pensacola State CollegeBishop State Community College
University of South AlabamaSpring Hill College
The University of West Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity