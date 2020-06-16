600 SCENIC HWY

Amenities

Gorgeous view of Pensacola Bay! Waterfront Complex in Southeast Pensacola- less than 5 minutes to downtown, Pensacola Beaches, I-10, public boat launches, Bayview Dog Park, Blue Wahoo's Stadium and everything else Downtown Pensacola has to offer! Bay Winds Complex~ New Orleans Style Courtyard with well maintained inground pool and views of Pensacola Bay ~ 3rd story with elevator in complex~ One bedroom one bath beautifully updated condo is fully tiled and features formal living and dining areas. Remodeled kitchen with fridge, dishwasher, and stove. Spacious master Bedroom with ceiling fan and two closets. Nice clean bathroom with tiled shower and vanity with lighting. Owner pays Water, Sewer, Trash, and Lawn maintenance so you only pay electricity! No w/d hookups in unit, but complex has coin operated washer/ dryers for tenant use. Sorry, no pets accepted. Condo is vacant and ready for move-in now.