5735 AVENIDA MARINA

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard parking

One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace. Formal dining room with hardwood floors. Kitchen/breakfast nook with updated appliances, island, pantry & tile floor. Family room with tile floor & French doors leading to screened porch. Updated master suite with two separate vanity sinks, tiled shower & deep soaking tub. Inside laundry located off the hallway with sliding barn doors. Bonus room would make an excellent game/media or play room. Privacy fenced backyard. Two car carport. No smokers. Pets considered with owner approval.