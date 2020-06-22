All apartments in Pensacola
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:35 PM

5735 AVENIDA MARINA

5735 Avenida Marina · (850) 478-8845
Location

5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL 32504
Bay Oaks

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2421 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
parking
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace. Formal dining room with hardwood floors. Kitchen/breakfast nook with updated appliances, island, pantry & tile floor. Family room with tile floor & French doors leading to screened porch. Updated master suite with two separate vanity sinks, tiled shower & deep soaking tub. Inside laundry located off the hallway with sliding barn doors. Bonus room would make an excellent game/media or play room. Privacy fenced backyard. Two car carport. No smokers. Pets considered with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5735 AVENIDA MARINA have any available units?
5735 AVENIDA MARINA has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5735 AVENIDA MARINA have?
Some of 5735 AVENIDA MARINA's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5735 AVENIDA MARINA currently offering any rent specials?
5735 AVENIDA MARINA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5735 AVENIDA MARINA pet-friendly?
Yes, 5735 AVENIDA MARINA is pet friendly.
Does 5735 AVENIDA MARINA offer parking?
Yes, 5735 AVENIDA MARINA does offer parking.
Does 5735 AVENIDA MARINA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5735 AVENIDA MARINA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5735 AVENIDA MARINA have a pool?
No, 5735 AVENIDA MARINA does not have a pool.
Does 5735 AVENIDA MARINA have accessible units?
No, 5735 AVENIDA MARINA does not have accessible units.
Does 5735 AVENIDA MARINA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5735 AVENIDA MARINA has units with dishwashers.
Does 5735 AVENIDA MARINA have units with air conditioning?
No, 5735 AVENIDA MARINA does not have units with air conditioning.
