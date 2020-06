Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Brand new home available beginning of June! Features an open living area with tile flooring, granite and many other upgraded finishes throughout. The master bathroom oasis features a large tiled shower with rain shower head and seamless glass surround, double Granite vanity and huge walk in closet. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.