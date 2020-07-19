3839 SPANISH TRAIL

Amenities

Brick 2 story townhouse available off Summit Blvd in NE Pensacola, close to I-10, schools, Cordova Mall and more! Over 1000 sqft of living space with a fenced in backyard and patio off back door. Half bath located to the left as you enter the home. Kitchen includes dishwasher, plus an electric stove, microwave and fridge. Living and dining room combo with decorative fireplace with mantle and sliding glass door that opens to the backyard. Upstairs there is two bedrooms and one full bathroom. Inside washer and dryer hookups. HOA maintains the front yard only. As Is shed in back yard. Sorry no pets allowed per owner. Home is occupied and available for move in August 18, 2020!!