Pensacola, FL
3839 SPANISH TRAIL
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

3839 SPANISH TRAIL

3839 Spanish Trail Road · No Longer Available
Location

3839 Spanish Trail Road, Pensacola, FL 32503
Charleston Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Brick 2 story townhouse available off Summit Blvd in NE Pensacola, close to I-10, schools, Cordova Mall and more! Over 1000 sqft of living space with a fenced in backyard and patio off back door. Half bath located to the left as you enter the home. Kitchen includes dishwasher, plus an electric stove, microwave and fridge. Living and dining room combo with decorative fireplace with mantle and sliding glass door that opens to the backyard. Upstairs there is two bedrooms and one full bathroom. Inside washer and dryer hookups. HOA maintains the front yard only. As Is shed in back yard. Sorry no pets allowed per owner. Home is occupied and available for move in August 18, 2020!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3839 SPANISH TRAIL have any available units?
3839 SPANISH TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pensacola, FL.
What amenities does 3839 SPANISH TRAIL have?
Some of 3839 SPANISH TRAIL's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3839 SPANISH TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
3839 SPANISH TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3839 SPANISH TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 3839 SPANISH TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pensacola.
Does 3839 SPANISH TRAIL offer parking?
No, 3839 SPANISH TRAIL does not offer parking.
Does 3839 SPANISH TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3839 SPANISH TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3839 SPANISH TRAIL have a pool?
No, 3839 SPANISH TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 3839 SPANISH TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 3839 SPANISH TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 3839 SPANISH TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3839 SPANISH TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 3839 SPANISH TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 3839 SPANISH TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
