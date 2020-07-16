All apartments in Pensacola
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM

3807 CREIGHTON RD

3807 Creighton Road · (850) 473-3983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3807 Creighton Road, Pensacola, FL 32504
Stonewood Townhomes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$875

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location in Stonewood Townhomes, low density townhomes (only 6!) located off Creighton Rd. between 9th and Spanish Trail. Nice property with ceramic tiled floors throughout the downstairs living room and kitchen. Open and bright kitchen features closet pantry, refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher and open bar that looks into the living room. 1/2 bathroom downstairs with Jack and Jill style bathroom upstairs. Both bedrooms are located upstairs and have ceiling fans plus plenty of closet space. This property also offers outside storage with washer/ dryer hookups and a small privacy fenced backyard. Pet friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Tenant pays all utilities. This property is currently occupied and will be ready for move in around August 14, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 CREIGHTON RD have any available units?
3807 CREIGHTON RD has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3807 CREIGHTON RD have?
Some of 3807 CREIGHTON RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 CREIGHTON RD currently offering any rent specials?
3807 CREIGHTON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 CREIGHTON RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3807 CREIGHTON RD is pet friendly.
Does 3807 CREIGHTON RD offer parking?
No, 3807 CREIGHTON RD does not offer parking.
Does 3807 CREIGHTON RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 CREIGHTON RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 CREIGHTON RD have a pool?
No, 3807 CREIGHTON RD does not have a pool.
Does 3807 CREIGHTON RD have accessible units?
No, 3807 CREIGHTON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 CREIGHTON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3807 CREIGHTON RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3807 CREIGHTON RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3807 CREIGHTON RD does not have units with air conditioning.
