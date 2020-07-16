3807 CREIGHTON RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location in Stonewood Townhomes, low density townhomes (only 6!) located off Creighton Rd. between 9th and Spanish Trail. Nice property with ceramic tiled floors throughout the downstairs living room and kitchen. Open and bright kitchen features closet pantry, refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher and open bar that looks into the living room. 1/2 bathroom downstairs with Jack and Jill style bathroom upstairs. Both bedrooms are located upstairs and have ceiling fans plus plenty of closet space. This property also offers outside storage with washer/ dryer hookups and a small privacy fenced backyard. Pet friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Tenant pays all utilities. This property is currently occupied and will be ready for move in around August 14, 2020!