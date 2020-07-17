327 N REUS ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

This fully furnished Executive 2 bedroom-2 bath - 1060 sq ft.home is 4 blocks from Palafox St. One year minimum lease agreement required. Features include: a front porch seating area, Open concept living room/dining room, Kitchen peninsula with seating for 3. Equipped with Top-of-the-Line stainless steel appliances: Electrolux refrigerator with Wave-touch controls and 2 ice makers, GE Profile range with convection oven, and a double-drawer Fisher Paykel dishwasher. Thoroughly furnished kitchen including service for 8, cutlery, pots and pans, and bake ware. Includes coffee maker, toaster, hand mixer, butcher block with multiple knives, and many cooking utensils. Decorative glass door in upper wine glass cabinet. Coordinated tile backsplash in kitchen. Tall gooseneck kitchen faucet . 2 kitchen pantries. Soft close cabinet drawers throughout Hunter Douglass 3/4" Duette® Archetella window shades with lite rise on all windows. Upgraded lighting and ceiling fans. New LG large capacity washer/dryer with wifi enable available. Designer paint, custom door and cabinet hardware. TV & Cable hook-up. Full-size washer/dryer in utility room with iron & ironing board. King size bed, nightstands and chest of drawers in master bedroom. Fully tiled walk-in shower in master bath. Queen size bed, nightstand and dresser in guest room. Double vanities in master bath. Both bedrooms have large walk-in closets. All hotel-quality bedding, towels, linens, and bathroom accessories provided. Mirrored medicine cabinets in bathrooms.The back yard is fully fenced yard with professional landscaping. 12'x12' covered back yard patio with ceiling-mounted party lights, patio dining table and Weber propane grill. 8'x6' uncovered pad for grill next to gas stub-out. Front & side porch lights and rear motion-sensor light for safety. 2-car parking on driveway and plenty of free street parking.