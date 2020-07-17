All apartments in Pensacola
Find more places like 327 N REUS ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pensacola, FL
/
327 N REUS ST
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

327 N REUS ST

327 N Reus St · (850) 501-1790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pensacola
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

327 N Reus St, Pensacola, FL 32501
Downtown Pensacola

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
This fully furnished Executive 2 bedroom-2 bath - 1060 sq ft.home is 4 blocks from Palafox St. One year minimum lease agreement required. Features include: a front porch seating area, Open concept living room/dining room, Kitchen peninsula with seating for 3. Equipped with Top-of-the-Line stainless steel appliances: Electrolux refrigerator with Wave-touch controls and 2 ice makers, GE Profile range with convection oven, and a double-drawer Fisher Paykel dishwasher. Thoroughly furnished kitchen including service for 8, cutlery, pots and pans, and bake ware. Includes coffee maker, toaster, hand mixer, butcher block with multiple knives, and many cooking utensils. Decorative glass door in upper wine glass cabinet. Coordinated tile backsplash in kitchen. Tall gooseneck kitchen faucet . 2 kitchen pantries. Soft close cabinet drawers throughout Hunter Douglass 3/4" Duette® Archetella window shades with lite rise on all windows. Upgraded lighting and ceiling fans. New LG large capacity washer/dryer with wifi enable available. Designer paint, custom door and cabinet hardware. TV & Cable hook-up. Full-size washer/dryer in utility room with iron & ironing board. King size bed, nightstands and chest of drawers in master bedroom. Fully tiled walk-in shower in master bath. Queen size bed, nightstand and dresser in guest room. Double vanities in master bath. Both bedrooms have large walk-in closets. All hotel-quality bedding, towels, linens, and bathroom accessories provided. Mirrored medicine cabinets in bathrooms.The back yard is fully fenced yard with professional landscaping. 12'x12' covered back yard patio with ceiling-mounted party lights, patio dining table and Weber propane grill. 8'x6' uncovered pad for grill next to gas stub-out. Front & side porch lights and rear motion-sensor light for safety. 2-car parking on driveway and plenty of free street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 N REUS ST have any available units?
327 N REUS ST has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 327 N REUS ST have?
Some of 327 N REUS ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 N REUS ST currently offering any rent specials?
327 N REUS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 N REUS ST pet-friendly?
No, 327 N REUS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pensacola.
Does 327 N REUS ST offer parking?
Yes, 327 N REUS ST offers parking.
Does 327 N REUS ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 N REUS ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 N REUS ST have a pool?
No, 327 N REUS ST does not have a pool.
Does 327 N REUS ST have accessible units?
No, 327 N REUS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 327 N REUS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 N REUS ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 327 N REUS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 N REUS ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 327 N REUS ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr
Pensacola, FL 32505
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd
Pensacola, FL 32534
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave
Pensacola, FL 32514

Similar Pages

Pensacola 1 BedroomsPensacola 2 Bedrooms
Pensacola Apartments with BalconiesPensacola Apartments with Parking
Pensacola Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALCrestview, FLEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLFoley, ALGulf Shores, ALBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FLWest Pensacola, FL
Wright, FLBellview, FLMilton, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLPace, FLWarrington, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Pensacola State CollegeBishop State Community College
University of South AlabamaSpring Hill College
The University of West Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity