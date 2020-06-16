263 S E ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great opportunity for luxury living close to downtown Pensacola, convenient for shopping and delicious restaurants. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with 1 car garage is 1 year old . Unit features elegant granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, ample kitchen cabinets, luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs, ceiling fans in bedrooms, washer & dryer in laundry closet upstairs, multiple storage closets, NEST smart thermostat and smart home technology with Alexa connect capability. The new Hallmark subdivision offers an elegant pool and gazebo for all your relaxing down time or a great hang out with friends. This town home has all the luxuries and location convenience, you DON'T want to miss the chance to soak up all the amazing amenities!! - All leases are required to participate in MSPM Tenant Benefit Package for an additional monthly fee of $30. More information on the TBP can be found at www.ForRentPensacola.com/tbp.