Home
/
Pensacola, FL
/
263 S E ST
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:08 PM

263 S E ST

263 S E St · (850) 473-1300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

263 S E St, Pensacola, FL 32502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 56 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1537 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great opportunity for luxury living close to downtown Pensacola, convenient for shopping and delicious restaurants. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with 1 car garage is 1 year old . Unit features elegant granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, ample kitchen cabinets, luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs, ceiling fans in bedrooms, washer & dryer in laundry closet upstairs, multiple storage closets, NEST smart thermostat and smart home technology with Alexa connect capability. The new Hallmark subdivision offers an elegant pool and gazebo for all your relaxing down time or a great hang out with friends. This town home has all the luxuries and location convenience, you DON'T want to miss the chance to soak up all the amazing amenities!! - All leases are required to participate in MSPM Tenant Benefit Package for an additional monthly fee of $30. More information on the TBP can be found at www.ForRentPensacola.com/tbp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 S E ST have any available units?
263 S E ST has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 263 S E ST have?
Some of 263 S E ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 S E ST currently offering any rent specials?
263 S E ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 S E ST pet-friendly?
No, 263 S E ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pensacola.
Does 263 S E ST offer parking?
Yes, 263 S E ST does offer parking.
Does 263 S E ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 263 S E ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 S E ST have a pool?
Yes, 263 S E ST has a pool.
Does 263 S E ST have accessible units?
No, 263 S E ST does not have accessible units.
Does 263 S E ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 263 S E ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 263 S E ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 263 S E ST does not have units with air conditioning.
