832 Tanbark DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

Wonderful lake and fountain views from this updated and absolutely immaculate first floor residence located within one of Naples' most desirable communities. Pleasing décor scheme throughout of neutral tones with Florida style color accents. Recent updates included a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, solid surface flooring in all living areas (beige berber carpeting in the bedrooms), new guest bath vanity plus much more. Sofa and two chairs in the living room. The wood dining room table seats five plus there are two bar stools at the breakfast bar. Amenities to Laurel Oaks include a heated pool & spa and social club room. Enjoy the world class amenities of Pelican Bay including two private casual beachfront restaurants, beach shuttle, beach chair & umbrella set-up service, tennis club (pay per play), community fitness center, walking trails and more.