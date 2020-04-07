All apartments in Pelican Bay
Find more places like 832 Tanbark DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pelican Bay, FL
/
832 Tanbark DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

832 Tanbark DR

832 Tanbark Drive · (239) 285-1198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pelican Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

832 Tanbark Drive, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1203 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Wonderful lake and fountain views from this updated and absolutely immaculate first floor residence located within one of Naples' most desirable communities. Pleasing décor scheme throughout of neutral tones with Florida style color accents. Recent updates included a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, solid surface flooring in all living areas (beige berber carpeting in the bedrooms), new guest bath vanity plus much more. Sofa and two chairs in the living room. The wood dining room table seats five plus there are two bar stools at the breakfast bar. Amenities to Laurel Oaks include a heated pool & spa and social club room. Enjoy the world class amenities of Pelican Bay including two private casual beachfront restaurants, beach shuttle, beach chair & umbrella set-up service, tennis club (pay per play), community fitness center, walking trails and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 Tanbark DR have any available units?
832 Tanbark DR has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 832 Tanbark DR have?
Some of 832 Tanbark DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 Tanbark DR currently offering any rent specials?
832 Tanbark DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 Tanbark DR pet-friendly?
No, 832 Tanbark DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 832 Tanbark DR offer parking?
No, 832 Tanbark DR does not offer parking.
Does 832 Tanbark DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 832 Tanbark DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 Tanbark DR have a pool?
Yes, 832 Tanbark DR has a pool.
Does 832 Tanbark DR have accessible units?
No, 832 Tanbark DR does not have accessible units.
Does 832 Tanbark DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 Tanbark DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 832 Tanbark DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 832 Tanbark DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 832 Tanbark DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pelican Bay 2 BedroomsPelican Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pelican Bay Apartments with BalconyPelican Bay Apartments with Garage
Pelican Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Punta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity