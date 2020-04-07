818 Tanbark DR

Amenities

OFF SEASON AVAILABLE ONLY! Centrally located in desirable Pelican Bay this condo is in Laurel Oaks community and is perfect for Season, Off season, summer and fall. This two bedroom, two bath unit with lake and fountain views provides all the amenities of Pelican Bay. Private Beach access, restaurants, community center with state of the art fitness center and spa. Pelican Bay has miles of walking paths, tennis, canoes and sailing club. Minutes to downtown Naples, Mercato and the Waterside shops. Come enjoy the Florida lifestyle and all that Pelican Bay has to offer.