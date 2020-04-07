All apartments in Pelican Bay
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

818 Tanbark DR

818 Tanbark Drive · (239) 269-3216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

818 Tanbark Drive, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1203 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
hot tub
tennis court
OFF SEASON AVAILABLE ONLY! Centrally located in desirable Pelican Bay this condo is in Laurel Oaks community and is perfect for Season, Off season, summer and fall. This two bedroom, two bath unit with lake and fountain views provides all the amenities of Pelican Bay. Private Beach access, restaurants, community center with state of the art fitness center and spa. Pelican Bay has miles of walking paths, tennis, canoes and sailing club. Minutes to downtown Naples, Mercato and the Waterside shops. Come enjoy the Florida lifestyle and all that Pelican Bay has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Tanbark DR have any available units?
818 Tanbark DR has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 818 Tanbark DR have?
Some of 818 Tanbark DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Tanbark DR currently offering any rent specials?
818 Tanbark DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Tanbark DR pet-friendly?
No, 818 Tanbark DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 818 Tanbark DR offer parking?
No, 818 Tanbark DR does not offer parking.
Does 818 Tanbark DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 Tanbark DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Tanbark DR have a pool?
No, 818 Tanbark DR does not have a pool.
Does 818 Tanbark DR have accessible units?
No, 818 Tanbark DR does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Tanbark DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 Tanbark DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 818 Tanbark DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 Tanbark DR does not have units with air conditioning.
