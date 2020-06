Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool hot tub tennis court

Property available for Season Jan-March 2021. Also off Season starting April 1-December 31st 2020..

This home offers 3 bedrooms plus Den. 3 baths and 2400+ square feet. Private pool and Spa

in a screened Lanai. Split floor plan for privacy. Large rear yard. Located in Pelican Bay which offers

white sand beaches and two private dining areas at the beach. Fitness center and tennis.

Shopping at Waterside shops and movies at Mercato. Home is rented furnished.

Owner will consider a pet with deposit.