803 Turkey Oak LN

Amenities
This gorgeous, exceptional single family home has been newly rebuilt – top to bottom including the heated pool and spa! Located in highly desirable Pelican Bay with 3 full bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an office space. Stylish, professionally decorated in soft hues of white and sand with accent colors of blues and navy. This spacious, bright, open floor plan features a King bed in the Master Suite with huge soaking tub & walk-in shower. Queen bed and 2 Twin beds in the Guest Bedrooms plus a pull-out Sofa sleeper in the office area for extra visitors. Kitchen includes all high-end appliances. Pelican Bay amenities are world-class with trams to their private beaches, private beach side restaurants, a tennis program, attended fitness center and miles of sidewalks for walking or jogging, and designated bike lanes. Close by is the Artis-Naples Performing Arts Center, Waterside Shops, Mercato, and many more shopping centers for upscale restaurants, retail stores & movie theaters. So much to love about this special residence and the Pelican Bay community!