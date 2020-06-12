All apartments in Pelican Bay
Find more places like 803 Turkey Oak LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pelican Bay, FL
/
803 Turkey Oak LN
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 PM

803 Turkey Oak LN

803 Turkey Oak Lane · (239) 450-6208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pelican Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

803 Turkey Oak Lane, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$22,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
This gorgeous, exceptional single family home has been newly rebuilt – top to bottom including the heated pool and spa!  Located in highly desirable Pelican Bay with 3 full bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an office space.  Stylish, professionally decorated in soft hues of white and sand with accent colors of blues and navy. This spacious, bright, open floor plan features a King bed in the Master Suite with huge soaking tub & walk-in shower.  Queen bed and 2 Twin beds in the Guest Bedrooms plus a pull-out Sofa sleeper in the office area for extra visitors.  Kitchen includes all high-end appliances.  Pelican Bay amenities are world-class with trams to their private beaches, private beach side restaurants, a tennis program, attended fitness center and miles of sidewalks for walking or jogging, and designated bike lanes.  Close by is the Artis-Naples Performing Arts Center, Waterside Shops, Mercato, and many more shopping centers for upscale restaurants, retail stores & movie theaters.  So much to love about this special residence and the Pelican Bay community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Turkey Oak LN have any available units?
803 Turkey Oak LN has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 803 Turkey Oak LN have?
Some of 803 Turkey Oak LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Turkey Oak LN currently offering any rent specials?
803 Turkey Oak LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Turkey Oak LN pet-friendly?
No, 803 Turkey Oak LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 803 Turkey Oak LN offer parking?
No, 803 Turkey Oak LN does not offer parking.
Does 803 Turkey Oak LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 Turkey Oak LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Turkey Oak LN have a pool?
Yes, 803 Turkey Oak LN has a pool.
Does 803 Turkey Oak LN have accessible units?
No, 803 Turkey Oak LN does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Turkey Oak LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 Turkey Oak LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Turkey Oak LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 Turkey Oak LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 803 Turkey Oak LN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pelican Bay 2 BedroomsPelican Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pelican Bay Apartments with BalconyPelican Bay Apartments with Garage
Pelican Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Punta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity