803 Turkey Oak LN

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub media room tennis court

This gorgeous, exceptional single family home has been newly rebuilt – top to bottom including the heated pool and spa! Located in highly desirable Pelican Bay with 3 full bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an office space. Stylish, professionally decorated in soft hues of white and sand with accent colors of blues and navy. This spacious, bright, open floor plan features a King bed in the Master Suite with huge soaking tub & walk-in shower. Queen bed and 2 Twin beds in the Guest Bedrooms plus a pull-out Sofa sleeper in the office area for extra visitors. Kitchen includes all high-end appliances. Pelican Bay amenities are world-class with trams to their private beaches, private beach side restaurants, a tennis program, attended fitness center and miles of sidewalks for walking or jogging, and designated bike lanes. Close by is the Artis-Naples Performing Arts Center, Waterside Shops, Mercato, and many more shopping centers for upscale restaurants, retail stores & movie theaters. So much to love about this special residence and the Pelican Bay community!