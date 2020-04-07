7910 Cocobay DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub internet access

BOOK FOR THE 2020-21' Season! 6+ mos. Rarely Available! This is a lovely, freshly furnished Villa, within the enclave of COCOBAY in Pelican Bay. The owners have provided all the special touches to make a guest's stay comfortable and relaxing. Enjoy a beautiful golf-course view from this Villa, situated at the end of the complex, with no villa next door, and a quiet entry into your courtyard. Offering Four bedrooms, Four Full baths, this Villa has elevated ceilings, allowing beautiful blue skies and sunshine to come in from each direction. The Main residence has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and the 4th bedroom enjoys a private setting, a "casita" at the other end of the courtyard and lanai. The Living Room offers a white sectional sofa, chairs, a separate sitting area with two matching, comfortable chairs, various tables and lighting. The Dining Room has a rectangular table, with seating for eight, a side table, and both rooms have views of the golf-course. The Family Room has two matching white, canvas style couches, a Large TV, WiFi, and various tables and lighting. Kitchen has upgraded, all new, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful pool/spa, and outdoor lanai, and easy walk to tram!