7910 Cocobay DR
7910 Cocobay DR

7910 Cocobay Drive · (239) 325-3516
7910 Cocobay Drive, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
pool
hot tub
internet access
BOOK FOR THE 2020-21' Season! 6+ mos. Rarely Available! This is a lovely, freshly furnished Villa, within the enclave of COCOBAY in Pelican Bay. The owners have provided all the special touches to make a guest's stay comfortable and relaxing. Enjoy a beautiful golf-course view from this Villa, situated at the end of the complex, with no villa next door, and a quiet entry into your courtyard. Offering Four bedrooms, Four Full baths, this Villa has elevated ceilings, allowing beautiful blue skies and sunshine to come in from each direction. The Main residence has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and the 4th bedroom enjoys a private setting, a "casita" at the other end of the courtyard and lanai. The Living Room offers a white sectional sofa, chairs, a separate sitting area with two matching, comfortable chairs, various tables and lighting. The Dining Room has a rectangular table, with seating for eight, a side table, and both rooms have views of the golf-course. The Family Room has two matching white, canvas style couches, a Large TV, WiFi, and various tables and lighting. Kitchen has upgraded, all new, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful pool/spa, and outdoor lanai, and easy walk to tram!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 7910 Cocobay DR have any available units?
7910 Cocobay DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pelican Bay, FL.
What amenities does 7910 Cocobay DR have?
Some of 7910 Cocobay DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7910 Cocobay DR currently offering any rent specials?
7910 Cocobay DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7910 Cocobay DR pet-friendly?
No, 7910 Cocobay DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 7910 Cocobay DR offer parking?
No, 7910 Cocobay DR does not offer parking.
Does 7910 Cocobay DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7910 Cocobay DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7910 Cocobay DR have a pool?
Yes, 7910 Cocobay DR has a pool.
Does 7910 Cocobay DR have accessible units?
No, 7910 Cocobay DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7910 Cocobay DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7910 Cocobay DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7910 Cocobay DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7910 Cocobay DR does not have units with air conditioning.
