7575 Pelican Bay BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table guest suite hot tub media room

Leased for 2021 Season BEAUTIFUL VIEWS from this exquisite updated condo in the desirable community of Pelican Bay. It features three bedrooms, three baths, a new state of the art gourmet kitchen opening up to the family room. Beautifully appointed in every room.The condo living space encompasses more than 2,675 square feet. Montenero amenities include 24/7 front desk services, State of the Art fitness room, Media Room, Billiards Room, Social & Card Room, Live In Manager, Four Large Guest Suites. Parking under the building and Beautiful Tropical Pool & Spa. Tram service right outside your door. Come enjoy the Florida Life Style and all the amenities of Pelican Bay. Centrally located between the Ritz Carlton Beach Resort and the Shops at Waterside. Minutes to downtown Naples.