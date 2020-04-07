All apartments in Pelican Bay
Find more places like 7575 Pelican Bay BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pelican Bay, FL
/
7575 Pelican Bay BLVD
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

7575 Pelican Bay BLVD

7575 Pelican Bay Boulevard · (239) 269-3216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pelican Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7575 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$17,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
guest suite
hot tub
media room
Leased for 2021 Season BEAUTIFUL VIEWS from this exquisite updated condo in the desirable community of Pelican Bay. It features three bedrooms, three baths, a new state of the art gourmet kitchen opening up to the family room. Beautifully appointed in every room.The condo living space encompasses more than 2,675 square feet. Montenero amenities include 24/7 front desk services, State of the Art fitness room, Media Room, Billiards Room, Social & Card Room, Live In Manager, Four Large Guest Suites. Parking under the building and Beautiful Tropical Pool & Spa. Tram service right outside your door. Come enjoy the Florida Life Style and all the amenities of Pelican Bay. Centrally located between the Ritz Carlton Beach Resort and the Shops at Waterside. Minutes to downtown Naples.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7575 Pelican Bay BLVD have any available units?
7575 Pelican Bay BLVD has a unit available for $17,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7575 Pelican Bay BLVD have?
Some of 7575 Pelican Bay BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7575 Pelican Bay BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
7575 Pelican Bay BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7575 Pelican Bay BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 7575 Pelican Bay BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 7575 Pelican Bay BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 7575 Pelican Bay BLVD does offer parking.
Does 7575 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7575 Pelican Bay BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7575 Pelican Bay BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 7575 Pelican Bay BLVD has a pool.
Does 7575 Pelican Bay BLVD have accessible units?
No, 7575 Pelican Bay BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 7575 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7575 Pelican Bay BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7575 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7575 Pelican Bay BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7575 Pelican Bay BLVD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pelican Bay 2 BedroomsPelican Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pelican Bay Apartments with BalconyPelican Bay Apartments with Garage
Pelican Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Punta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity