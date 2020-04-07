7225 Pelican Bay BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking tennis court

RENTED SEASON 2021- Flexible: 3-6 month time frame is fine. Southwest END UNIT. Spacious. Sunny residence tastefully furnished with UPDATED kitchen. Sunrise balcony and sunset lanai. The Coronado amenities are superlative: 24/7/365 front desk attendant. Under building,secured parking. Coronado is conveniently located on the berm to the amenity, attended beach ( beach attendants supply and set up beach umbrellas, chaises, chairs, cabanas). Beach has 2 private pavilions with restaurants, sports bars, facilities and entertainment. Additional community amenities of tennis and fitness included in your Pelican Bay membership. The Artis Philharmonic and Waterside Shops are located in the neighborhood with Publix, Mercato and movies closeby. The Ritz and Naples Grande Hotels anchor the north and south of Pelican Bay. Convenience + Beach + Tennis + Fitness+ Artis + Shopping all with no driving hassle means a fun and sun filled winter for YOU !