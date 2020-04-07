All apartments in Pelican Bay
7225 Pelican Bay BLVD.
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

7225 Pelican Bay BLVD

7225 Pelican Bay Boulevard · (239) 571-6527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7225 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 901 · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2021 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
tennis court
RENTED SEASON 2021- Flexible: 3-6 month time frame is fine. Southwest END UNIT. Spacious. Sunny residence tastefully furnished with UPDATED kitchen. Sunrise balcony and sunset lanai. The Coronado amenities are superlative: 24/7/365 front desk attendant. Under building,secured parking. Coronado is conveniently located on the berm to the amenity, attended beach ( beach attendants supply and set up beach umbrellas, chaises, chairs, cabanas). Beach has 2 private pavilions with restaurants, sports bars, facilities and entertainment. Additional community amenities of tennis and fitness included in your Pelican Bay membership. The Artis Philharmonic and Waterside Shops are located in the neighborhood with Publix, Mercato and movies closeby. The Ritz and Naples Grande Hotels anchor the north and south of Pelican Bay. Convenience + Beach + Tennis + Fitness+ Artis + Shopping all with no driving hassle means a fun and sun filled winter for YOU !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7225 Pelican Bay BLVD have any available units?
7225 Pelican Bay BLVD has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7225 Pelican Bay BLVD have?
Some of 7225 Pelican Bay BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7225 Pelican Bay BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
7225 Pelican Bay BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7225 Pelican Bay BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 7225 Pelican Bay BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 7225 Pelican Bay BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 7225 Pelican Bay BLVD does offer parking.
Does 7225 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7225 Pelican Bay BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7225 Pelican Bay BLVD have a pool?
No, 7225 Pelican Bay BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 7225 Pelican Bay BLVD have accessible units?
No, 7225 Pelican Bay BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 7225 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7225 Pelican Bay BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7225 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7225 Pelican Bay BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
