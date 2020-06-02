7092 Barrington CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Nicely appointed 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den condo featuring open floor plan. Great central location -- Barrington at PELICAN BAY this community offers: pool , tennis and pro shop, private beach access within walking distance or tram, 3 restaurants on the beach, beach chairs and cabanas. Separate building houses Fitness/sports and business meeting facilities. Only a few minutes drive to Mercato Shops where you can dine and shop and 8-10 minutes to Naples Performing Arts Center, Naples Pier, Downtown Naples.