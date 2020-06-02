All apartments in Pelican Bay
Find more places like 7092 Barrington CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pelican Bay, FL
/
7092 Barrington CIR
Last updated June 2 2020 at 3:59 PM

7092 Barrington CIR

7092 Barrington Circle · (239) 821-6038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pelican Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7092 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9-202 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1663 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Nicely appointed 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den condo featuring open floor plan. Great central location -- Barrington at PELICAN BAY this community offers: pool , tennis and pro shop, private beach access within walking distance or tram, 3 restaurants on the beach, beach chairs and cabanas. Separate building houses Fitness/sports and business meeting facilities. Only a few minutes drive to Mercato Shops where you can dine and shop and 8-10 minutes to Naples Performing Arts Center, Naples Pier, Downtown Naples.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7092 Barrington CIR have any available units?
7092 Barrington CIR has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7092 Barrington CIR have?
Some of 7092 Barrington CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7092 Barrington CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7092 Barrington CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7092 Barrington CIR pet-friendly?
No, 7092 Barrington CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 7092 Barrington CIR offer parking?
No, 7092 Barrington CIR does not offer parking.
Does 7092 Barrington CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7092 Barrington CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7092 Barrington CIR have a pool?
Yes, 7092 Barrington CIR has a pool.
Does 7092 Barrington CIR have accessible units?
No, 7092 Barrington CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7092 Barrington CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7092 Barrington CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7092 Barrington CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7092 Barrington CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7092 Barrington CIR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pelican Bay 2 BedroomsPelican Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pelican Bay Apartments with BalconyPelican Bay Apartments with Garage
Pelican Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Punta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity