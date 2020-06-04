All apartments in Pelican Bay
Pelican Bay, FL
6897 Grenadier BLVD
6897 Grenadier BLVD

6897 Grenadier Boulevard · (239) 273-6727
Location

6897 Grenadier Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$30,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5280 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
sauna
BRAND NEW MODEL HOME WITH FULL GULF FRONTAGE VIEWS. Mystique represents one of the last new ultra-luxury high rise developments being built in the premier neighborhood of Pelican Bay. Over 5,000 SQFT unit with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bath, WOLF/SUB-ZERO kitchen appliances with natural gas range tops, imported upscale kitchen cabinetry, laminated impact Resistant glass in all windows and floor to ceiling sliding glass doors, lavishly appointed master baths with DORNBRACHT fixtures and faucets, Walk-in frameless showers with marble tile in master bath with views of the Gulf. Mystique amenities include 24-hour staffed front desk, Fully equipped Health Club with steam
rooms and showers, massage rooms with on-call masseur/masseuse and fitness trainers, State-of-the-art Theater with large screen projection and surround sound, heated swimming pool and spa. Nestled against the tranquil waters of the Gulf of Mexico, 43-acres of parks, recreation areas, beachfront facilities and boardwalks. Nearly three miles of unspoiled Gulf of Mexico beaches with two private access locations. Elegant beachfront dining within the Pelican Bay community including the Sandbar, Sunset Café and Marker 36 venues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6897 Grenadier BLVD have any available units?
6897 Grenadier BLVD has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6897 Grenadier BLVD have?
Some of 6897 Grenadier BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6897 Grenadier BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
6897 Grenadier BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6897 Grenadier BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 6897 Grenadier BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 6897 Grenadier BLVD offer parking?
No, 6897 Grenadier BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 6897 Grenadier BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6897 Grenadier BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6897 Grenadier BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 6897 Grenadier BLVD has a pool.
Does 6897 Grenadier BLVD have accessible units?
No, 6897 Grenadier BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 6897 Grenadier BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6897 Grenadier BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6897 Grenadier BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6897 Grenadier BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
