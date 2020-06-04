6897 Grenadier BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub media room sauna

BRAND NEW MODEL HOME WITH FULL GULF FRONTAGE VIEWS. Mystique represents one of the last new ultra-luxury high rise developments being built in the premier neighborhood of Pelican Bay. Over 5,000 SQFT unit with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bath, WOLF/SUB-ZERO kitchen appliances with natural gas range tops, imported upscale kitchen cabinetry, laminated impact Resistant glass in all windows and floor to ceiling sliding glass doors, lavishly appointed master baths with DORNBRACHT fixtures and faucets, Walk-in frameless showers with marble tile in master bath with views of the Gulf. Mystique amenities include 24-hour staffed front desk, Fully equipped Health Club with steam

rooms and showers, massage rooms with on-call masseur/masseuse and fitness trainers, State-of-the-art Theater with large screen projection and surround sound, heated swimming pool and spa. Nestled against the tranquil waters of the Gulf of Mexico, 43-acres of parks, recreation areas, beachfront facilities and boardwalks. Nearly three miles of unspoiled Gulf of Mexico beaches with two private access locations. Elegant beachfront dining within the Pelican Bay community including the Sandbar, Sunset Café and Marker 36 venues.