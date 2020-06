Amenities

RENTED FOR SEASON 2021. GORGEOUS GULF, BAY & SUNSET VIEWS FROM THIS PENTHOUSE WITH 10 FT CEILINGS AND ALL NEW FURNISHINGS. KING AND QUEEN BEDS. FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM. BEAUTIFUL CONDITION. UPSCALE LUXURY BUILDING WITH 3 GUEST SUITES AVAIL FOR OVERFLOW COMPANY. ALL THE 5 STAR AMENITIES OF PELICAN BAY INCLUDED. 90 DAY MINIMUM. NO SMOKING NO PETS. THIS IS A VERY SPECIAL CLOUD NEST!