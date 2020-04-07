6792 Pelican Bay BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

LOCATION! LOCATION! Exclusive Pelican Bay Villa across from Marker 36 tram. This enormous 3,112 sq. ft. villa, in Frank Lloyd Wright inspired Interlachen, has its own secluded, heated, lushly landscaped pool with sun shelf, water feature and spa. You have 3 en suite, master bedrooms (2 kings, 3rd queen and queen sofa bed) and 4th half bath. A 14x21 Florida Room (4th bedroom in a pinch) with wet bar, sink, fridge, ice machine, wine fridge, new Samsung 60 inch TV with Sonos sound system, game table, and new private grill just outside make this the ultimate entertaining space! To complete the picture: an open concept, double height LR, DR, kitchen with TV and center island, breakfast nook, laundry room and attached 2 car garage with beach bikes. Interlachen’s heated community pool and grills are located a minute’s walk away. This private villa is across from the tram and next to Pelican Bay equity golf club. Your rental includes Pelican Bay’s amenities, including 2 private beaches, restaurants, large fitness center with classes, spa, 20 tennis courts and many social events (men’s/women’s clubs, movie nights, etc.). WELCOME HOME!!