All apartments in Pelican Bay
Find more places like 6792 Pelican Bay BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pelican Bay, FL
/
6792 Pelican Bay BLVD
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

6792 Pelican Bay BLVD

6792 Pelican Bay Boulevard · (239) 404-6156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pelican Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

6792 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3112 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
LOCATION! LOCATION! Exclusive Pelican Bay Villa across from Marker 36 tram. This enormous 3,112 sq. ft. villa, in Frank Lloyd Wright inspired Interlachen, has its own secluded, heated, lushly landscaped pool with sun shelf, water feature and spa. You have 3 en suite, master bedrooms (2 kings, 3rd queen and queen sofa bed) and 4th half bath. A 14x21 Florida Room (4th bedroom in a pinch) with wet bar, sink, fridge, ice machine, wine fridge, new Samsung 60 inch TV with Sonos sound system, game table, and new private grill just outside make this the ultimate entertaining space! To complete the picture: an open concept, double height LR, DR, kitchen with TV and center island, breakfast nook, laundry room and attached 2 car garage with beach bikes. Interlachen’s heated community pool and grills are located a minute’s walk away. This private villa is across from the tram and next to Pelican Bay equity golf club. Your rental includes Pelican Bay’s amenities, including 2 private beaches, restaurants, large fitness center with classes, spa, 20 tennis courts and many social events (men’s/women’s clubs, movie nights, etc.). WELCOME HOME!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6792 Pelican Bay BLVD have any available units?
6792 Pelican Bay BLVD has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6792 Pelican Bay BLVD have?
Some of 6792 Pelican Bay BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6792 Pelican Bay BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
6792 Pelican Bay BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6792 Pelican Bay BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 6792 Pelican Bay BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 6792 Pelican Bay BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 6792 Pelican Bay BLVD does offer parking.
Does 6792 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6792 Pelican Bay BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6792 Pelican Bay BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 6792 Pelican Bay BLVD has a pool.
Does 6792 Pelican Bay BLVD have accessible units?
No, 6792 Pelican Bay BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 6792 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6792 Pelican Bay BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6792 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6792 Pelican Bay BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6792 Pelican Bay BLVD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pelican Bay 2 BedroomsPelican Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pelican Bay Apartments with BalconyPelican Bay Apartments with Garage
Pelican Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Punta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity