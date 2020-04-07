All apartments in Pelican Bay
6597 NICHOLAS BLVD

6597 Nicholas Boulevard · (239) 285-1198
Location

6597 Nicholas Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 801 · Avail. now

$16,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3275 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
guest suite
hot tub
lobby
tennis court
Finest luxury high-rise tower that offers the "pi'ece de resistance" of Pelican Bay. This pristine southwest corner end unit residence boasts private secured elevator access. Separate formal living room, dining room and casual family room. Fabulous distant Gulf and bay views above the mangroves. Highly desirable "front-to-back" floor plan that offers bright exposure from sunrise to sunset. This luxurious building boasts a grand lobby, two-story majestic hand-painted museum quality artwork, "larger than life" sized fireplace, guest suites (subject to availability) and designer furnished community social rooms. Other fine amenities include a Mediterranean style pool and spa area, exercise room, tennis courts, security guarded gated entry and manager. Enjoy the world class amenities of Pelican Bay including two private casual beachfront restaurants, beach shuttle, beach chair & umbrella set-up service, tennis club (pay per play), community fitness center, walking trails and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6597 NICHOLAS BLVD have any available units?
6597 NICHOLAS BLVD has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6597 NICHOLAS BLVD have?
Some of 6597 NICHOLAS BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6597 NICHOLAS BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
6597 NICHOLAS BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6597 NICHOLAS BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 6597 NICHOLAS BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 6597 NICHOLAS BLVD offer parking?
No, 6597 NICHOLAS BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 6597 NICHOLAS BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6597 NICHOLAS BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6597 NICHOLAS BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 6597 NICHOLAS BLVD has a pool.
Does 6597 NICHOLAS BLVD have accessible units?
No, 6597 NICHOLAS BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 6597 NICHOLAS BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6597 NICHOLAS BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6597 NICHOLAS BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6597 NICHOLAS BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
