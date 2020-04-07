6597 NICHOLAS BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool elevator guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym pool guest suite hot tub lobby tennis court

Finest luxury high-rise tower that offers the "pi'ece de resistance" of Pelican Bay. This pristine southwest corner end unit residence boasts private secured elevator access. Separate formal living room, dining room and casual family room. Fabulous distant Gulf and bay views above the mangroves. Highly desirable "front-to-back" floor plan that offers bright exposure from sunrise to sunset. This luxurious building boasts a grand lobby, two-story majestic hand-painted museum quality artwork, "larger than life" sized fireplace, guest suites (subject to availability) and designer furnished community social rooms. Other fine amenities include a Mediterranean style pool and spa area, exercise room, tennis courts, security guarded gated entry and manager. Enjoy the world class amenities of Pelican Bay including two private casual beachfront restaurants, beach shuttle, beach chair & umbrella set-up service, tennis club (pay per play), community fitness center, walking trails and more.