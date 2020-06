Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Welcome to Valencia at Pelican Bay, Naples Premier Resort-Lifestyle Community. This vacation home is an oversized end unit offering 2 bedrooms plus a den and 2 baths. Relax and enjoy refreshing breezes on the 3 screened balconies or take a dip in the nearby sparkling pool. The Pelican Bay tram will whisk you to one of the 2 private fully-attended beaches and casual waterfront restaurants/bars. For the active minded, Pelican Bay offers a full complement of resort amenities including tennis, staffed fitness center and so much more. A full shopping center is nearby and Mercato and Waterside Shops are just a few minutes drive.