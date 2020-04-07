6101 Pelican Bay BLVD

Amenities

Magnificent and expansive gulf views of a sea of blue and magnificent sunsets is what you get from this charming 7th floor two bed plus den end-unit condo. This residence is in exceptional condition for your Naples vacation. Interior features include, a separate den with a gulf view and a lanai with a panoramic view that is glassed in so it can be used all year around, kitchen has been upgraded with granite and stainless appliances, and sleeps six. Immaculate Pelican Bay boasts white sand beaches and abundant wildlife that inhabits the pristine environment that is Naples Florida. Enjoy all the Pelican Bay amenities including miles of walking paths, two private beachfront restaurants, tennis, fitness center and canoeing. This vacation rental is centrally located between the Ritz Carlton Beach Resort and upscale Mercato, Waterside Shops and restaurants.