All apartments in Pelican Bay
Find more places like 6101 Pelican Bay BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pelican Bay, FL
/
6101 Pelican Bay BLVD
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

6101 Pelican Bay BLVD

6101 Pelican Bay Boulevard · (239) 564-1882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pelican Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

6101 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 705 · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
tennis court
Magnificent and expansive gulf views of a sea of blue and magnificent sunsets is what you get from this charming 7th floor two bed plus den end-unit condo. This residence is in exceptional condition for your Naples vacation. Interior features include, a separate den with a gulf view and a lanai with a panoramic view that is glassed in so it can be used all year around, kitchen has been upgraded with granite and stainless appliances, and sleeps six. Immaculate Pelican Bay boasts white sand beaches and abundant wildlife that inhabits the pristine environment that is Naples Florida. Enjoy all the Pelican Bay amenities including miles of walking paths, two private beachfront restaurants, tennis, fitness center and canoeing. This vacation rental is centrally located between the Ritz Carlton Beach Resort and upscale Mercato, Waterside Shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 Pelican Bay BLVD have any available units?
6101 Pelican Bay BLVD has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6101 Pelican Bay BLVD have?
Some of 6101 Pelican Bay BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6101 Pelican Bay BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
6101 Pelican Bay BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 Pelican Bay BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 6101 Pelican Bay BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 6101 Pelican Bay BLVD offer parking?
No, 6101 Pelican Bay BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 6101 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6101 Pelican Bay BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 Pelican Bay BLVD have a pool?
No, 6101 Pelican Bay BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 6101 Pelican Bay BLVD have accessible units?
No, 6101 Pelican Bay BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6101 Pelican Bay BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6101 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6101 Pelican Bay BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6101 Pelican Bay BLVD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pelican Bay 2 BedroomsPelican Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pelican Bay Apartments with BalconyPelican Bay Apartments with Garage
Pelican Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Punta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity