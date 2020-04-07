598 Bay Villas LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Available For SEASON 2020! Call today!!!! Luxurious end-unit Pelican Bay villa offers the epitome of indoor/outdoor living. This updated 3 bed/3 bath/2 car garage residence features an open great room with cathedral ceilings leading to a sleek, fully stocked kitchen. Spacious outdoor lounge and dining area overlook your crystal blue heated pool. Private spa located off the master bedroom for those chilly winter nights. Bay Villas are located close to the beach, Artis-Naples, Waterside Shops, dining, and other first-class amenities included with Pelican Bay membership. Pelican Bay is a highly desirable community West of 41 with exclusive amenities such as private beachfront restaurants, beach services including chairs and umbrellas, tennis courts and pro shops, full-service state-of-the-art fitness center, canoes and kayaks, sailing, nature trails great for walking, jogging, biking, wellness studio, nutrition and health services.