Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

598 Bay Villas LN

598 Bay Villas Lane · (239) 290-9151
Location

598 Bay Villas Lane, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 83 · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1969 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Available For SEASON 2020! Call today!!!! Luxurious end-unit Pelican Bay villa offers the epitome of indoor/outdoor living. This updated 3 bed/3 bath/2 car garage residence features an open great room with cathedral ceilings leading to a sleek, fully stocked kitchen. Spacious outdoor lounge and dining area overlook your crystal blue heated pool. Private spa located off the master bedroom for those chilly winter nights. Bay Villas are located close to the beach, Artis-Naples, Waterside Shops, dining, and other first-class amenities included with Pelican Bay membership. Pelican Bay is a highly desirable community West of 41 with exclusive amenities such as private beachfront restaurants, beach services including chairs and umbrellas, tennis courts and pro shops, full-service state-of-the-art fitness center, canoes and kayaks, sailing, nature trails great for walking, jogging, biking, wellness studio, nutrition and health services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 598 Bay Villas LN have any available units?
598 Bay Villas LN has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 598 Bay Villas LN have?
Some of 598 Bay Villas LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 598 Bay Villas LN currently offering any rent specials?
598 Bay Villas LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 598 Bay Villas LN pet-friendly?
No, 598 Bay Villas LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 598 Bay Villas LN offer parking?
Yes, 598 Bay Villas LN does offer parking.
Does 598 Bay Villas LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 598 Bay Villas LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 598 Bay Villas LN have a pool?
Yes, 598 Bay Villas LN has a pool.
Does 598 Bay Villas LN have accessible units?
No, 598 Bay Villas LN does not have accessible units.
Does 598 Bay Villas LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 598 Bay Villas LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 598 Bay Villas LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 598 Bay Villas LN does not have units with air conditioning.
