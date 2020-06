Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

You will enjoy this well laid out and spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath pool home. Nice entry, formal living and dining. Family room with fireplace and pool view is open to the kitchen. Pool is perfect for parties with a large open space for nice seating area and cover patio with screen, backyard is fenced , Public library, athletic park and lots of restaurants and shopping nearby. Truly special. Rent includes pool service.