Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:29 AM

9120 REGENTS PARK DRIVE

9120 Regents Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9120 Regents Park Drive, Pebble Creek, FL 33647
Pebble Creek Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Pool home in golf course community. Convenient New Tampa location. Home offers open floor plan perfect for entertaining, kitchen with pass-through window, sliding doors open to expanded covered lanai, updated bathrooms, wet bar and fireplace. Freshly painted throughout and newly carpeted bedrooms. All appliances provided. Lawn maintenance and pool chemical service/cleaning are included. No pets. Community amenities include pool, tennis courts, basketball court, clubhouse. Located near great schools, USF, hospitals and shopping. Landlord requires minimum 600 credit score and gross income 3 times the rent amount and no history of bankruptcies or evictions. Available for occupancy April 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

