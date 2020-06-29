9120 REGENTS PARK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Pool home in golf course community. Convenient New Tampa location. Home offers open floor plan perfect for entertaining, kitchen with pass-through window, sliding doors open to expanded covered lanai, updated bathrooms, wet bar and fireplace. Freshly painted throughout and newly carpeted bedrooms. All appliances provided. Lawn maintenance and pool chemical service/cleaning are included. No pets. Community amenities include pool, tennis courts, basketball court, clubhouse. Located near great schools, USF, hospitals and shopping. Landlord requires minimum 600 credit score and gross income 3 times the rent amount and no history of bankruptcies or evictions. Available for occupancy April 1st.