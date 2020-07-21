9055 IRON OAK AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in a gated and guarded community with a single car garage. Kitchen with pass through counter to dining and living room, with sliders to the patio. Nice entrance with covered patio. Rent includes all appliances, security and recreational facilities usage. Back Patio overlooks conservation area. Located in Live Oak Preserve, you'll have access to the community facilities that include pool, fitness room, clubhouse, etc. Close to Florida Hospital, Pasco Hernando college, Wiregrass and Premium Outlet mall. Easy access to I-275 or I-75 north or south..