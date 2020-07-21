All apartments in Pebble Creek
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:15 AM

9055 IRON OAK AVENUE

9055 Iron Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9055 Iron Oak Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in a gated and guarded community with a single car garage. Kitchen with pass through counter to dining and living room, with sliders to the patio. Nice entrance with covered patio. Rent includes all appliances, security and recreational facilities usage. Back Patio overlooks conservation area. Located in Live Oak Preserve, you'll have access to the community facilities that include pool, fitness room, clubhouse, etc. Close to Florida Hospital, Pasco Hernando college, Wiregrass and Premium Outlet mall. Easy access to I-275 or I-75 north or south..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9055 IRON OAK AVENUE have any available units?
9055 IRON OAK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 9055 IRON OAK AVENUE have?
Some of 9055 IRON OAK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9055 IRON OAK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9055 IRON OAK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9055 IRON OAK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 9055 IRON OAK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 9055 IRON OAK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 9055 IRON OAK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 9055 IRON OAK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9055 IRON OAK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9055 IRON OAK AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 9055 IRON OAK AVENUE has a pool.
Does 9055 IRON OAK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9055 IRON OAK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9055 IRON OAK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9055 IRON OAK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9055 IRON OAK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9055 IRON OAK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
