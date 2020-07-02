8906 IRON OAK AVENUE

Amenities

Super clean and recently remodeled CORNER unit with the biggest floor plan in Brentwood Village in Live Oak. Almost 1,700 sq ft end unit with extra natural light, private side entry, new large screened lanai in the back overlooking a pond. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tall maple cabinets, eat in breakfast nook inside the kitchen and bar counter. Kitchen is open to the living room, dining room and backyard. Master bedroom offers hardwood floors, 2 independent walk-in closets and 2 independent sink counters in the bathroom. Tile in the living area and nice blinds, fans, faucets, appliances and great neutral paint colors throughout. Live Oak offers an array of amenities including a club house, playground, huge swimmping pool area, gym, volleyball, tennis and basketball courts. Live Oak is a gated community situated in the heart of New Tampa with close proximity to USF, hospitals, malls, outlet center, Pasco Hernando State College, Tampa International Airport and great shopping and dining options near by. Easy access to I-75/I-275 as well.