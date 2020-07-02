All apartments in Pebble Creek
8906 IRON OAK AVENUE
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:36 AM

8906 IRON OAK AVENUE

8906 Iron Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8906 Iron Oak Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Super clean and recently remodeled CORNER unit with the biggest floor plan in Brentwood Village in Live Oak. Almost 1,700 sq ft end unit with extra natural light, private side entry, new large screened lanai in the back overlooking a pond. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tall maple cabinets, eat in breakfast nook inside the kitchen and bar counter. Kitchen is open to the living room, dining room and backyard. Master bedroom offers hardwood floors, 2 independent walk-in closets and 2 independent sink counters in the bathroom. Tile in the living area and nice blinds, fans, faucets, appliances and great neutral paint colors throughout. Live Oak offers an array of amenities including a club house, playground, huge swimmping pool area, gym, volleyball, tennis and basketball courts. Live Oak is a gated community situated in the heart of New Tampa with close proximity to USF, hospitals, malls, outlet center, Pasco Hernando State College, Tampa International Airport and great shopping and dining options near by. Easy access to I-75/I-275 as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8906 IRON OAK AVENUE have any available units?
8906 IRON OAK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 8906 IRON OAK AVENUE have?
Some of 8906 IRON OAK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8906 IRON OAK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8906 IRON OAK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8906 IRON OAK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8906 IRON OAK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 8906 IRON OAK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 8906 IRON OAK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 8906 IRON OAK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8906 IRON OAK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8906 IRON OAK AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 8906 IRON OAK AVENUE has a pool.
Does 8906 IRON OAK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8906 IRON OAK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8906 IRON OAK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8906 IRON OAK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8906 IRON OAK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8906 IRON OAK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

