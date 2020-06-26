8902 IRON OAK AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

This is a must see, one level townhome upgrades galore. Home has beautiful plank laminate flooring and ceramic tile. All stainless appliances, granite and crown molding. One car garage with a open patio with a great views, water is included.Great community center with pool, fitness gym, tennis courts, playgrounds and 24 hr Man Gated community. Only minutes from I-75. Very close to shopping and dining options. Only minutes from The Shops at Wiregrass and the Premium Outlet Mall, Advent hospital and the new Ice Rink Center!