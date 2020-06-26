All apartments in Pebble Creek
Find more places like 8902 IRON OAK AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pebble Creek, FL
/
8902 IRON OAK AVENUE
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

8902 IRON OAK AVENUE

8902 Iron Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pebble Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8902 Iron Oak Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This is a must see, one level townhome upgrades galore. Home has beautiful plank laminate flooring and ceramic tile. All stainless appliances, granite and crown molding. One car garage with a open patio with a great views, water is included.Great community center with pool, fitness gym, tennis courts, playgrounds and 24 hr Man Gated community. Only minutes from I-75. Very close to shopping and dining options. Only minutes from The Shops at Wiregrass and the Premium Outlet Mall, Advent hospital and the new Ice Rink Center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8902 IRON OAK AVENUE have any available units?
8902 IRON OAK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 8902 IRON OAK AVENUE have?
Some of 8902 IRON OAK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8902 IRON OAK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8902 IRON OAK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8902 IRON OAK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8902 IRON OAK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 8902 IRON OAK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 8902 IRON OAK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 8902 IRON OAK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8902 IRON OAK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8902 IRON OAK AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 8902 IRON OAK AVENUE has a pool.
Does 8902 IRON OAK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8902 IRON OAK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8902 IRON OAK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8902 IRON OAK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8902 IRON OAK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8902 IRON OAK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir
Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Pebble Creek 1 BedroomsPebble Creek 2 Bedrooms
Pebble Creek Apartments with ParkingPebble Creek Apartments with Pool
Pebble Creek Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL
Oldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLNew Port Richey East, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg