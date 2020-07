Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! Features include a two-car garage for parking or extra storage, a covered front porch, hardwood floors, dual sinks in the master bathroom suite, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Additionally, the backyard is complete with an open lawn and a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment! Make this your new home and apply today!