All apartments in Pebble Creek
Find more places like 20110 NOB OAK AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pebble Creek, FL
/
20110 NOB OAK AVENUE
Last updated June 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

20110 NOB OAK AVENUE

20110 Nob Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pebble Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

20110 Nob Oak Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous 5BR/3BA/3CG house in Desirable GATED community "Live Oak Preserve" in New Tampa. JUST REMODELED: Freshly Painted whole house inside and the Porch; Granite Counter Tops with Beautiful Glass Back-Splash, New Sinks, New Gas Range, Dishwasher and Microwave in the ISLAND Kitchen; Beautiful Cherry Bamboo floors in ALL Living areas, Stairs & All 5 Bedrooms. This 2,760 Sq Ft has a Large formal Living room with fireplace, Formal Dining Room & Family Room. Kitchen features 42" oak cabinets with crown molding, stainless steel appliances. Ceramic tiles in all wet areas. The Large Living & Family Room Both have sliding doors that lead to a BIG Recently-Built Screened Porch for you to enjoy Panoramic POND Waterview. 1 BR & 1 full BA are downstairs. Big Master Suite is upstairs with Double Sinks, a Fashion Garden Tub, Separate Shower Stall and Walk-In Closet. 3 other bedrooms upstairs also. 2nd Bedroom is Large with Big walk-in closet. The 2nd bathroom has 2 separate cabinets and sinks. Gated Community “Live Oak Preserve" Boasts a Luxurious Clubhouse With a LAGUNA STYLE POOL (3 Pools: 1 has a double-loop waterside, 1 Olympic Pool and a resort Pool), Spa, State-Of-The-Art Clubhouse with Fitness Center; Tennis Courts, Playground. Owner pays HOA fee for tenants to use all comm Facilities. Easy Commute in 3 Counties; Short Distance to I-75 & I-275, SR 56 & SR 54, US 41; Shopping at Wiregrass Mall, Premier Outlet, Costco, Wal-Mart; Newer Florida Hospita, Moffitt Center; USF; All Kinds of Restaurants. Available NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20110 NOB OAK AVENUE have any available units?
20110 NOB OAK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20110 NOB OAK AVENUE have?
Some of 20110 NOB OAK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20110 NOB OAK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
20110 NOB OAK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20110 NOB OAK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 20110 NOB OAK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 20110 NOB OAK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 20110 NOB OAK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 20110 NOB OAK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20110 NOB OAK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20110 NOB OAK AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 20110 NOB OAK AVENUE has a pool.
Does 20110 NOB OAK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 20110 NOB OAK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 20110 NOB OAK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20110 NOB OAK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20110 NOB OAK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20110 NOB OAK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir
Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Pebble Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPebble Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pebble Creek Apartments with GaragesPebble Creek Apartments with Parking
Pebble Creek Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLDade City, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLGibsonton, FL
Elfers, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLOldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg