20110 NOB OAK AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous 5BR/3BA/3CG house in Desirable GATED community "Live Oak Preserve" in New Tampa. JUST REMODELED: Freshly Painted whole house inside and the Porch; Granite Counter Tops with Beautiful Glass Back-Splash, New Sinks, New Gas Range, Dishwasher and Microwave in the ISLAND Kitchen; Beautiful Cherry Bamboo floors in ALL Living areas, Stairs & All 5 Bedrooms. This 2,760 Sq Ft has a Large formal Living room with fireplace, Formal Dining Room & Family Room. Kitchen features 42" oak cabinets with crown molding, stainless steel appliances. Ceramic tiles in all wet areas. The Large Living & Family Room Both have sliding doors that lead to a BIG Recently-Built Screened Porch for you to enjoy Panoramic POND Waterview. 1 BR & 1 full BA are downstairs. Big Master Suite is upstairs with Double Sinks, a Fashion Garden Tub, Separate Shower Stall and Walk-In Closet. 3 other bedrooms upstairs also. 2nd Bedroom is Large with Big walk-in closet. The 2nd bathroom has 2 separate cabinets and sinks. Gated Community “Live Oak Preserve" Boasts a Luxurious Clubhouse With a LAGUNA STYLE POOL (3 Pools: 1 has a double-loop waterside, 1 Olympic Pool and a resort Pool), Spa, State-Of-The-Art Clubhouse with Fitness Center; Tennis Courts, Playground. Owner pays HOA fee for tenants to use all comm Facilities. Easy Commute in 3 Counties; Short Distance to I-75 & I-275, SR 56 & SR 54, US 41; Shopping at Wiregrass Mall, Premier Outlet, Costco, Wal-Mart; Newer Florida Hospita, Moffitt Center; USF; All Kinds of Restaurants. Available NOW.