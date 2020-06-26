All apartments in Pebble Creek
Home
/
Pebble Creek, FL
/
20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE

20070 Oakflower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20070 Oakflower Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Clean, Clean, Clean! Over 3,000 Sq. Ft., 6 Bedroom, 3 Bath, POOL/SPA Home overlooking Pond and Conservation. Home features Formal Living/Dining Combo, Large Kitchen with Eating Space, Family Room, Full Appliance Package including Washer and Dryer (current refrigerator will be replaced with stainless steel side-by-side), and Fenced Yard. 1 Bedroom and Full Bath Downstairs; Master Bedroom plus 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms Up. Sit back, relax and enjoy the pool and the view...POOL and LAWN MAINTENANCE included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have any available units?
20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have?
Some of 20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE has a pool.
Does 20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
