20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE

Amenities
Clean, Clean, Clean! Over 3,000 Sq. Ft., 6 Bedroom, 3 Bath, POOL/SPA Home overlooking Pond and Conservation. Home features Formal Living/Dining Combo, Large Kitchen with Eating Space, Family Room, Full Appliance Package including Washer and Dryer (current refrigerator will be replaced with stainless steel side-by-side), and Fenced Yard. 1 Bedroom and Full Bath Downstairs; Master Bedroom plus 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms Up. Sit back, relax and enjoy the pool and the view...POOL and LAWN MAINTENANCE included.