20070 OAKFLOWER AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Clean, Clean, Clean! Over 3,000 Sq. Ft., 6 Bedroom, 3 Bath, POOL/SPA Home overlooking Pond and Conservation. Home features Formal Living/Dining Combo, Large Kitchen with Eating Space, Family Room, Full Appliance Package including Washer and Dryer (current refrigerator will be replaced with stainless steel side-by-side), and Fenced Yard. 1 Bedroom and Full Bath Downstairs; Master Bedroom plus 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms Up. Sit back, relax and enjoy the pool and the view...POOL and LAWN MAINTENANCE included.