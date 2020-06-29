20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Welcome to 20050 Oakflower Drive. This lovely four bedroom, three bath home is located in the popular neighborhood of Live Oak in New Tampa. It has an open floor plan with large family room and an eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with a gas stove, granite counter tops, and 42" cabinets. You will enjoy entertaining on the large screened lanai. There is a beautiful clubhouse with pool and playground activity for all to enjoy. Make your appointment today. You won't be disappointed.