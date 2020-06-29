All apartments in Pebble Creek
Find more places like 20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pebble Creek, FL
/
20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE

20050 Oakflower Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pebble Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20050 Oakflower Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to 20050 Oakflower Drive. This lovely four bedroom, three bath home is located in the popular neighborhood of Live Oak in New Tampa. It has an open floor plan with large family room and an eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with a gas stove, granite counter tops, and 42" cabinets. You will enjoy entertaining on the large screened lanai. There is a beautiful clubhouse with pool and playground activity for all to enjoy. Make your appointment today. You won't be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have any available units?
20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have?
Some of 20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE has a pool.
Does 20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20050 OAKFLOWER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir
Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Pebble Creek 1 BedroomsPebble Creek 2 Bedrooms
Pebble Creek Apartments with ParkingPebble Creek Apartments with Pool
Pebble Creek Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL
Oldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLNew Port Richey East, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg