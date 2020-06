Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 for qualifications and to schedule a showing of this beautiful 2BR/2BA Villa in Lakeview Villas at Pebble Creek in New Tampa. Great open floor plan, updated cabinetry and nice countertops. Kitchen was just totally remodeled in September 2019. Screened patio with great backyard. Easy commute from I75, near Wiregrass Mall and the new Premium Outlets. To apply visit www.rentahomewithus.com