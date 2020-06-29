Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

10409 Mulligan Ct. Available 12/15/19 Clubview at Pebble Creek - Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath villa located in the Community of Clubview at Pebble Creek. Step into this light and airy open floor plan to find a fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances, dinette area, and breakfast bar over looking the large great room. Wood laminate and tile flooring throughout for easy maintenance! Split bedroom plan and an inside laundry room. Covered and screened lanai for the the BBQ. Maintenance free - Irrigation and grounds maintenance included. Enjoy the golf community and other wonderful amenities!



(RLNE4459574)