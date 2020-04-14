7155 EL MEYERS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

LOCATED IN SPANISH TRAILS GATED 55+ AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY! You must see this lovely 2BR/1.5BA home with large bonus room. Sparkling clean, light and bright with fresh paint and all new blinds, this home is perfect for your retirement. This home has a storage shed that houses the washer & dryer with shelves for more storage, a screened in area for sitting and enjoying the Florida breezes and an enclosed bonus room with a/c that could be used for sewing, exercise, a man cave or whatever you may need. Community offers a beautiful pool area and community center. HOA is included in rent. See it before it's gone!