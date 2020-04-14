All apartments in Pasadena Hills
Find more places like 7155 EL MEYERS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena Hills, FL
/
7155 EL MEYERS STREET
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:45 AM

7155 EL MEYERS STREET

7155 El Myers Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena Hills
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

7155 El Myers Street, Pasadena Hills, FL 33541
Spanish Trails Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
LOCATED IN SPANISH TRAILS GATED 55+ AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY! You must see this lovely 2BR/1.5BA home with large bonus room. Sparkling clean, light and bright with fresh paint and all new blinds, this home is perfect for your retirement. This home has a storage shed that houses the washer & dryer with shelves for more storage, a screened in area for sitting and enjoying the Florida breezes and an enclosed bonus room with a/c that could be used for sewing, exercise, a man cave or whatever you may need. Community offers a beautiful pool area and community center. HOA is included in rent. See it before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7155 EL MEYERS STREET have any available units?
7155 EL MEYERS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena Hills, FL.
What amenities does 7155 EL MEYERS STREET have?
Some of 7155 EL MEYERS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7155 EL MEYERS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7155 EL MEYERS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7155 EL MEYERS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7155 EL MEYERS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena Hills.
Does 7155 EL MEYERS STREET offer parking?
No, 7155 EL MEYERS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7155 EL MEYERS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7155 EL MEYERS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7155 EL MEYERS STREET have a pool?
Yes, 7155 EL MEYERS STREET has a pool.
Does 7155 EL MEYERS STREET have accessible units?
No, 7155 EL MEYERS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7155 EL MEYERS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7155 EL MEYERS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7155 EL MEYERS STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7155 EL MEYERS STREET has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pasadena Hills 3 Bedroom ApartmentsPasadena Hills Apartments with Garages
Pasadena Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPasadena Hills Apartments with Parking
Pasadena Hills Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FL
Four Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLWildwood, FLHomosassa, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg