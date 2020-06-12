All apartments in Pasadena Hills
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

34421 Blue Ash Ct

34421 Blue Ash Court · No Longer Available
Location

34421 Blue Ash Court, Pasadena Hills, FL 33545
Oak Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
media room
tennis court
Corner lot fenced 4 Beds/ 3 Bath home, Full of natural light with 2 Living Rooms and great amenities. Must see to appreciate! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

This beautiful fenced corner lot model home is perfect if you love natural light. The home is tastefully laid out and boast 2 separate living room/ dining room spaces that having plenty of windows and light. When you walk in through the foyer the rounded arch ways immediately accent the tall vaulted ceilings that carry throughout the home. The bonus room in the front of the home can be used as an extra bedroom, office, media room, library or whatever your imagination desires. There is also a secluded guest suite away from the other 3 bedrooms with its own back door exit off the guest bath. This lovely home is complete with a spacious master bedroom with a private en suite and spacious closets. There is so much to do in this community. For your entertainment there is a Basketball court, Playground and a swimming pool for the entire family to enjoy. Must see to appreciate! Make this your next home.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.

(RLNE5787343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34421 Blue Ash Ct have any available units?
34421 Blue Ash Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena Hills, FL.
What amenities does 34421 Blue Ash Ct have?
Some of 34421 Blue Ash Ct's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34421 Blue Ash Ct currently offering any rent specials?
34421 Blue Ash Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34421 Blue Ash Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 34421 Blue Ash Ct is pet friendly.
Does 34421 Blue Ash Ct offer parking?
Yes, 34421 Blue Ash Ct offers parking.
Does 34421 Blue Ash Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34421 Blue Ash Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34421 Blue Ash Ct have a pool?
Yes, 34421 Blue Ash Ct has a pool.
Does 34421 Blue Ash Ct have accessible units?
No, 34421 Blue Ash Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 34421 Blue Ash Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 34421 Blue Ash Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34421 Blue Ash Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 34421 Blue Ash Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

