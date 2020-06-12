34421 Blue Ash Ct

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage guest suite media room tennis court

Corner lot fenced 4 Beds/ 3 Bath home, Full of natural light with 2 Living Rooms and great amenities. Must see to appreciate! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



This beautiful fenced corner lot model home is perfect if you love natural light. The home is tastefully laid out and boast 2 separate living room/ dining room spaces that having plenty of windows and light. When you walk in through the foyer the rounded arch ways immediately accent the tall vaulted ceilings that carry throughout the home. The bonus room in the front of the home can be used as an extra bedroom, office, media room, library or whatever your imagination desires. There is also a secluded guest suite away from the other 3 bedrooms with its own back door exit off the guest bath. This lovely home is complete with a spacious master bedroom with a private en suite and spacious closets. There is so much to do in this community. For your entertainment there is a Basketball court, Playground and a swimming pool for the entire family to enjoy. Must see to appreciate! Make this your next home.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.



(RLNE5787343)