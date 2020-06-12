All apartments in Pasadena Hills
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM

34023 Pickford Ct

34023 Pickford Court · (813) 251-0001
Location

34023 Pickford Court, Pasadena Hills, FL 33545
Oak Creek

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2080 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Limited Promotional Offer 1/2 Off First Months Rent if leased by 7/30/2020!!!Gorgeous 4/ 2 home located in the highly desirable community of Oak Creek! Warm and inviting from the moment you step into the foyer that embraces this open floor plan with split bedrooms. Arched doorways, architectural details, and soaring ceilings add to the charm of this home. Tile throughout all living areas perfect for cleaning. Countless windows throughout letting in all the bright and natural light Florida offers. Formal living and dining rooms are elegant and provide a cozy setting, hear your favorite tunes through the in-ceiling speakers in the living room with its fantastic surround sound system. Gourmet Kitchen boasts espresso colored cabinets, large island with sink and breakfast bar, all appliances, pantry, nook, and plenty of counter space. Kitchen oversees the spacious family room making it perfect for entertainment. Master suite offers walk in closet, dual sink vanity, relaxing garden tub as you listen to your surround sound Bluetooth or enjoy your walk-in standalone shower. Light and airy throughout with plush carpeting in all bedrooms. Full sized laundry room with sink and shelving. WIFI capable thermostat making energy efficiency at its best. Attached two car garage with epoxied flooring offers additional storage if needed, unique built in Taex Pest Control system is built into the walls, pest control is tenants responsibility. Garage keypad for added convenience, even the smallest of details for the enjoyment of everyday living. Gaze upon the beautiful conservation views and Florida weather while relaxing on the back porch. Additional privacy offered with this home being on a Cul-de- Sac. Oak Creek offers a spectacular community pool, playground, walking and jogging trails, dog park, recreation area, and picnic area. Occupied, Available 8/01/2020. Virtual Video Only!! Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/mAGlicRnsQE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34023 Pickford Ct have any available units?
34023 Pickford Ct has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34023 Pickford Ct have?
Some of 34023 Pickford Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34023 Pickford Ct currently offering any rent specials?
34023 Pickford Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34023 Pickford Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 34023 Pickford Ct is pet friendly.
Does 34023 Pickford Ct offer parking?
Yes, 34023 Pickford Ct does offer parking.
Does 34023 Pickford Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34023 Pickford Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34023 Pickford Ct have a pool?
Yes, 34023 Pickford Ct has a pool.
Does 34023 Pickford Ct have accessible units?
No, 34023 Pickford Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 34023 Pickford Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34023 Pickford Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 34023 Pickford Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 34023 Pickford Ct has units with air conditioning.
