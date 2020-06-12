34023 Pickford Ct

Amenities

Limited Promotional Offer 1/2 Off First Months Rent if leased by 7/30/2020!!!Gorgeous 4/ 2 home located in the highly desirable community of Oak Creek! Warm and inviting from the moment you step into the foyer that embraces this open floor plan with split bedrooms. Arched doorways, architectural details, and soaring ceilings add to the charm of this home. Tile throughout all living areas perfect for cleaning. Countless windows throughout letting in all the bright and natural light Florida offers. Formal living and dining rooms are elegant and provide a cozy setting, hear your favorite tunes through the in-ceiling speakers in the living room with its fantastic surround sound system. Gourmet Kitchen boasts espresso colored cabinets, large island with sink and breakfast bar, all appliances, pantry, nook, and plenty of counter space. Kitchen oversees the spacious family room making it perfect for entertainment. Master suite offers walk in closet, dual sink vanity, relaxing garden tub as you listen to your surround sound Bluetooth or enjoy your walk-in standalone shower. Light and airy throughout with plush carpeting in all bedrooms. Full sized laundry room with sink and shelving. WIFI capable thermostat making energy efficiency at its best. Attached two car garage with epoxied flooring offers additional storage if needed, unique built in Taex Pest Control system is built into the walls, pest control is tenants responsibility. Garage keypad for added convenience, even the smallest of details for the enjoyment of everyday living. Gaze upon the beautiful conservation views and Florida weather while relaxing on the back porch. Additional privacy offered with this home being on a Cul-de- Sac. Oak Creek offers a spectacular community pool, playground, walking and jogging trails, dog park, recreation area, and picnic area. Occupied, Available 8/01/2020. Virtual Video Only!! Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/mAGlicRnsQE