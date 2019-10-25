All apartments in Pasadena Hills
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:16 PM

31832 Spoonflower Cir

31832 Spoonflower Circle · No Longer Available
Pasadena Hills
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

31832 Spoonflower Circle, Pasadena Hills, FL 33545

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
microwave
See the Video Property Tour

Available Now! This great home features 2,260 square feet with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths plus a second-floor loft room and a 2-car garage in the desirable gated Watergrass community. This home has an open concept design with tile in the wet areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms and living areas. Bedrooms and loft area located on the second floor. Stainless kitchen appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, smooth top range, and microwave hood. Off of the dining room is a large pavered open patio space backing up the wooded conservation area with pond views. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub, and separate glass shower. Close to Wiregrass mall, I-75 and outlets. $25 pool card and $27 gate remotes.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31832 Spoonflower Cir have any available units?
31832 Spoonflower Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena Hills, FL.
What amenities does 31832 Spoonflower Cir have?
Some of 31832 Spoonflower Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31832 Spoonflower Cir currently offering any rent specials?
31832 Spoonflower Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31832 Spoonflower Cir pet-friendly?
No, 31832 Spoonflower Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena Hills.
Does 31832 Spoonflower Cir offer parking?
Yes, 31832 Spoonflower Cir offers parking.
Does 31832 Spoonflower Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31832 Spoonflower Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31832 Spoonflower Cir have a pool?
Yes, 31832 Spoonflower Cir has a pool.
Does 31832 Spoonflower Cir have accessible units?
No, 31832 Spoonflower Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 31832 Spoonflower Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31832 Spoonflower Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 31832 Spoonflower Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 31832 Spoonflower Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
