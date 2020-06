Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Clean, Clean, Clean! A MUST SEE IN BRIDGEVIEW AT WATERGRASS! 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath plus loft, two story home in Bridgeview at Watergrass. Complete appliance package including washer and dryer. All bedrooms up with large loft separating Master Bedroom from 2 secondary bedrooms. Beautiful pond view from your backyard! Plus, you’ll have access to the Watergrass community pools, fitness center, tennis courts and parks!