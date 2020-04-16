All apartments in Pasadena Hills
Pasadena Hills, FL
30575 Summer Sun Loop
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:35 PM

30575 Summer Sun Loop

30575 Summer Sun Loop · No Longer Available
Location

30575 Summer Sun Loop, Pasadena Hills, FL 33545

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
garage
internet access
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath Epperson Ranch home. Split floorplan 2 bedrooms toward the front the 3rd toward the center the master suite in the back. Fully appointed kitchen with expresso color cabinets granites counters and black appliances. Spacious open living area. Sliders off kitchen lead to an open patio. Master suite has double sinks, walk in closet, spacious size room. With a 2 car garage double driveway. The community boasts the most fantastic new wonder that is the Epperson Lagoon. Just a short walk or bike ride to the 7.5 acre EPPERSON CRYSTAL LAGOON! There you can enjoy crystal clear water, sandy beaches, kayaking, paddle boarding, water slide, water obstacle course and other incredible activities for a $25 monthly membership fee. Additional features include: gated entry, dog parks, miles of walking/biking trails, golf cart paths, playground and much more! Minutes from all that Wesley Chapel has to offer - shopping, dining, recreation, great schools and hospitals easy access to major Highways. The homes in Epperson have advanced smart home security systems installed including the locking and unlocking of the front door and a video doorbell. Once the tenant has internet installed, they can contact Guardian for a no cost demonstration of all the security features with use of Echo Dot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30575 Summer Sun Loop have any available units?
30575 Summer Sun Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena Hills, FL.
What amenities does 30575 Summer Sun Loop have?
Some of 30575 Summer Sun Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30575 Summer Sun Loop currently offering any rent specials?
30575 Summer Sun Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30575 Summer Sun Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 30575 Summer Sun Loop is pet friendly.
Does 30575 Summer Sun Loop offer parking?
Yes, 30575 Summer Sun Loop offers parking.
Does 30575 Summer Sun Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30575 Summer Sun Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30575 Summer Sun Loop have a pool?
No, 30575 Summer Sun Loop does not have a pool.
Does 30575 Summer Sun Loop have accessible units?
No, 30575 Summer Sun Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 30575 Summer Sun Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 30575 Summer Sun Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30575 Summer Sun Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 30575 Summer Sun Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

