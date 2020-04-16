30575 Summer Sun Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking playground garage internet access new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath Epperson Ranch home. Split floorplan 2 bedrooms toward the front the 3rd toward the center the master suite in the back. Fully appointed kitchen with expresso color cabinets granites counters and black appliances. Spacious open living area. Sliders off kitchen lead to an open patio. Master suite has double sinks, walk in closet, spacious size room. With a 2 car garage double driveway. The community boasts the most fantastic new wonder that is the Epperson Lagoon. Just a short walk or bike ride to the 7.5 acre EPPERSON CRYSTAL LAGOON! There you can enjoy crystal clear water, sandy beaches, kayaking, paddle boarding, water slide, water obstacle course and other incredible activities for a $25 monthly membership fee. Additional features include: gated entry, dog parks, miles of walking/biking trails, golf cart paths, playground and much more! Minutes from all that Wesley Chapel has to offer - shopping, dining, recreation, great schools and hospitals easy access to major Highways. The homes in Epperson have advanced smart home security systems installed including the locking and unlocking of the front door and a video doorbell. Once the tenant has internet installed, they can contact Guardian for a no cost demonstration of all the security features with use of Echo Dot!