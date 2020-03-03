All apartments in Paradise Heights
Find more places like 3480 WALKER RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Heights, FL
/
3480 WALKER RD
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:57 PM

3480 WALKER RD

3480 Walker Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3480 Walker Road, Paradise Heights, FL 32703

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
For a showing please call Nancy at 407-705-8559.
Cozy 2/1 manufactured home. Home comes with refrigerator and range. Water/sewer/trash is included in the rent. No central heat and air, but two window unit a/c systems provided. Laundry room with coin operated washer/dryer on site. Minutes from local shopping and the 429.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 4077058559.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3480 WALKER RD have any available units?
3480 WALKER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Heights, FL.
What amenities does 3480 WALKER RD have?
Some of 3480 WALKER RD's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3480 WALKER RD currently offering any rent specials?
3480 WALKER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3480 WALKER RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3480 WALKER RD is pet friendly.
Does 3480 WALKER RD offer parking?
No, 3480 WALKER RD does not offer parking.
Does 3480 WALKER RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3480 WALKER RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3480 WALKER RD have a pool?
No, 3480 WALKER RD does not have a pool.
Does 3480 WALKER RD have accessible units?
No, 3480 WALKER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3480 WALKER RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3480 WALKER RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3480 WALKER RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3480 WALKER RD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Hills, FLLockhart, FLForest City, FLWekiwa Springs, FL
Windermere, FLHorizon West, FLFairview Shores, FLBay Hill, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMinneola, FLLongwood, FLOak Ridge, FLMount Dora, FLFern Park, FLTavares, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College