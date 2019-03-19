All apartments in Paradise Heights
3410 Walker Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3410 Walker Rd

3410 Walker Road · No Longer Available
Location

3410 Walker Road, Paradise Heights, FL 32703

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled 1/1 Manufactured home. This home comes with refrigerator and range. No carpet in the unit, with fans in the living room and bedroom. Screened in porch and parking for one car. Included in the rent is the monthly water/sewer/trash. Located minutes from 429, the florida turnpike, and 414.

For more information, application or to schedule a showing online please visit specializedorlando.com.

For other questions you may call Nancy Guadagnino at 407-705-8559.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3410-walker-rd ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 Walker Rd have any available units?
3410 Walker Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Heights, FL.
What amenities does 3410 Walker Rd have?
Some of 3410 Walker Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 Walker Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3410 Walker Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 Walker Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3410 Walker Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Heights.
Does 3410 Walker Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3410 Walker Rd offers parking.
Does 3410 Walker Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 Walker Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 Walker Rd have a pool?
No, 3410 Walker Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3410 Walker Rd have accessible units?
No, 3410 Walker Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 Walker Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3410 Walker Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3410 Walker Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3410 Walker Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

