Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Remodeled 1/1 Manufactured home. This home comes with refrigerator and range. No carpet in the unit, with fans in the living room and bedroom. Screened in porch and parking for one car. Included in the rent is the monthly water/sewer/trash. Located minutes from 429, the florida turnpike, and 414.



For more information, application or to schedule a showing online please visit specializedorlando.com.



For other questions you may call Nancy Guadagnino at 407-705-8559.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3410-walker-rd ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.