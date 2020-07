Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This is a recently built 2/1.5 manufactured home. Laminate floor and linoleum throughout the unit. It comes with refrigerator, range, and 2 window a/c units. This home does not have central heat and air. There are no washer/dryer hookups, but there is a laundry on site. Harrison Mobile home park is located less than a mile from 429 and only 10 minutes from the Winter Garden Village.



Dogs allowed -25lb max



* Water/sewer/trash inclded in rent