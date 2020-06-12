/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:12 PM
191 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palmetto, FL
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palmetto
1 Unit Available
1602 21st Ave. W
1602 21st Avenue West, Palmetto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1792 sqft
1602 21st Ave.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palmetto
1 Unit Available
1615 4TH STREET W
1615 4th Street West, Palmetto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2174 sqft
Beautiful Amazing Riverfront Home. This home has been totally remodeled and provide amazing breath taking views of the river. This home comes fully furnished with beds, couches, tables silver ware, televisions, and much much more etc.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palmetto
1 Unit Available
3407 W 10TH LANE
3407 10th Lane West, Palmetto, FL
LUXURY MODEL TOWNHOME READY FOR OCCUPANCY SOON ** TURNKEY FURNISHED, HIGH END EVERYTHING ** JUST BRING YOUR CLOTHES AND TOOTHBRUSH :) You will fall in love with this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2700ft2 townhome located just off Snead Island.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Palmetto
1 Unit Available
1701 EDGEWATER LANE
1701 Edgewater Lane, Palmetto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1547 sqft
TASTEFULLY DECORATED TURN KEY FURNISHED VILLA IN TERRA CEIA GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB. PEACEFUL SETTING AND NEAR COMMUNITY POOL. LAKE AND GOLF COURSE VIEW FROM THE SPACIOUS LANAI.
Results within 1 mile of Palmetto
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Bradenton
12 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1450 sqft
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Bradenton
54 Units Available
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Ellenton
1 Unit Available
2216 29th Avenue East
2216 29th Avenue East, Ellenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1395 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVALIABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Palmetto, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 1,395 sq ft.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Memphis
1 Unit Available
3230 6th Avenue West
3230 6th Avenue West, Memphis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1072 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Palmetto, FL is now available.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Ayres Point
1 Unit Available
207 22ND STREET NE
207 22nd Street Northeast, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1414 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, home has a nice kitchen with a lot of cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. It also has a separate laundry room near the car port with the washer and dryer already in place, a fenced back yard and a screened in lanai.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6023 TREMEZA PLACE
6023 Tremeza Pl, Memphis, FL
LOCATION! Brand new! Great opportunity to rent this beautiful, spacious new construction home, located in the desired community of Trevesta! This house has everything you are looking for! 2 Car Garage, 1,936 square foot single-family home complete
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ellenton
1 Unit Available
507 25th Dr. E
507 25th Drive East, Ellenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1744 sqft
507 25th Dr. E Available 06/08/20 For Lease - Beautiful established family community at Plantation Bay Ellenton. This pool home features 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 2 Car Garage. Close to Manatee River and easy access to I75, shopping malls and beaches.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Ellenton
1 Unit Available
3208 14th Court East
3208 14th Court East, Ellenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1557 sqft
Annual rental home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the community of South Oak. This magnificent offers with an open floor plan and showcases three bedrooms, two baths plus a two-car garage.
1 of 25
Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
5216 W 13TH STREET W
5216 13th Street West, Manatee County, FL
LIVE ON AN ISLAND! Unique opportunity to rent three story waterfront house with direct view of the Gulf of Mexico. Key West Style house with water views from nearly every room including a fully screened in Veranda.
Results within 5 miles of Palmetto
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
35 Units Available
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,623
1357 sqft
Resort-style community with lakeside pool and walking trails. Architectural style with elegant interiors, high ceilings and modern appliances. Minutes from Tom Bennett Park & Playground Pavilion and I-75. Grill area and green space.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
Braden River East
26 Units Available
Lory of Braden River
702 51st St E, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1368 sqft
Updated apartments in a quiet, residential community. Within walking distance to shops and restaurants. Nine-foot high ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances provided. Chef-inspired kitchens. Pool on-site and bark park available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
Norma Lloyd Park
5 Units Available
Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1113 sqft
Quaint community with an on-site pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. Recently renovated apartments featuring in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Smoke-free units available. A modern area with a Wi-Fi cafe.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Braden River East
85 Units Available
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1517 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Braden River East
64 Units Available
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,756
1533 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
28 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1353 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Bradenton
10 Units Available
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Park
1 Unit Available
2221 Tally Breeze Way
2221 Tally Breeze Way, Bradenton, FL
4 BED/ 2 BATH GLEN CREEK HOME FOR RENT! COMMUNITY POOL! - Straight forward unfurnished 4 bedroom/2 bath- 2 car garage home located within gated Glen Creek offered for annual lease! This home does participate in section 8 program.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
6905 Arbor Oaks Ct
6905 Arbor Oaks Court, Bradenton, FL
Impressive Two-STORY 4 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath West Bradenton Home! This home is ready for you! - Spacious cul-de-sac home located in the community of Arbor Oaks west Bradenton! The location places you only 5 miles to Robinson Preserve and 7.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
6709 34th Avenue W
6709 34th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1370 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Similar Pages
Palmetto 1 BedroomsPalmetto 2 BedroomsPalmetto 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalmetto 3 BedroomsPalmetto 3 BedroomsPalmetto Apartments with BalconyPalmetto Apartments with Garage
Palmetto Apartments with GymPalmetto Apartments with GymPalmetto Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalmetto Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPalmetto Apartments with ParkingPalmetto Apartments with ParkingPalmetto Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FL