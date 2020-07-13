Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:35 AM

174 Apartments for rent in Palmetto Bay, FL with parking

Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
64 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
18325 S Dixie Hwy
18325 South Dixie Highway, Palmetto Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
15100 SW 89 Ave
15100 Southwest 89th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
400 sqft
Beautiful Studio in Palmetto Bay - Property Id: 304357 New large and modern studio in the heart of Palmetto Bay. With bathroom, kitchenette, washer and dryer. All new appliances and plenty of storage. A block away from Aldi's.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
8340 SW 142nd St
8340 Southwest 142nd Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautifully updated and spacious home made for entertaining in desirable Palmetto Bay on quiet street. Home has 3 Large Bedrooms 2 baths w/ closets galore. Comfortable floor plan, formal living and dining room, family room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
17255 SW 95th Ave
17255 Southwest 95th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Great location, 2 bedroom 1 bath with 2 assigned parking spots. Plenty of guest parking. The community features a gym, laundry room, kiddie play ground and swimming pool. Close to US1, close to shopping and public transportation.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
8151 SW 143rd St
8151 Southwest 143rd Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
GREAT RENTAL - 4/3 EXECUTIVE POOL HOME, IN NORTH PALMETTO BAY, TROPICAL BACKYARD WITH POOL, CHICKEE HUT AND BARBECUE AREA - PARADISE AT ITS BEST.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
7515 SW 167 St
7515 Southwest 167th Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Everything you wanted for a long or short term lease --Impact Windows-New Roof-Update kitchen-Open floor plan-Near Deering Estate. This 3/2 with screened in patio and beautiful oaks is the perfect rental.. Easy to show-Call for appointment!

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
14721 SW 87th Pl
14721 Southwest 87th Place, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Ready to move in, beautiful and cozy!! This home is perfect for a family, great layout, modern design, upgraded bathrooms, kitchen, appliances, new A/C unit and anti-impact windows and doors!!!Huge back yard fenced troughout and secure.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
8100 SW 142 Ter
8100 Southwest 142nd Terrace, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Palmetto Bay pool home available for lease, possible furnished, partially or totally empty.
Results within 1 mile of Palmetto Bay

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
19305 SW 79th Ct
19305 Southwest 79th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4717 sqft
Amazing Home at desired Cutler Cay 6Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179210 Welcome to Exclusive Living at the private gated community of Cutler Cay. This community features excellent security 24/7 . Manned gate house and regular patrols in the association.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9089 Sw 129th Ln
9089 Southwest 129th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2920 sqft
PRIME FALLS LOCATION AT THE GATED COMMUNITY OF BRIAR LAKE. ONE LEVEL, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE LIVING/DINING AREAS, SCREENED PATIO, PLUS PRIVATE BACKYARD.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9300 SW 132nd St
9300 Southwest 132nd Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
NICELY UPDATED TOWNHOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEXT TO THE FALLS AND THE YMCA. THIS RECENTLY RENOVATED CORNER PROPERTY FEATURES 2BED/2BATH, SPACIOUS KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA, FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER, AND LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
13120 SW 92nd Ave
13120 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live like royalty in this updated Penthouse in Village at the Falls that has been completely renovated! Washer/Dryer in unit, new flooring, large living area, spacious & updated open kitchen (a chef's dream!), large master bedroom w/ walk in closet.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
7974 SW 194th St
7974 Southwest 194th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,895
3061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7974 SW 194th St in Cutler Bay. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
19120 SW 96th Ave
19120 Southwest 96th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Bring your Biggest Boat, HUGE CORNER LOT FULLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME, Located in CUTLER BAY. Brand New Roof, New AC, Painted Outside and Inside.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Gables by The Sea
1460 Tagus Ave
1460 Tagus Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,350
Gables by the sea at its best! Watch incredible sunrises and sunsets from your personal dock in this beautiful remodeled 4/3.5 plus large den/tv/office/5th bedroom home. Close to best public and private schools in coral gables and pinecrest.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
13718 SW 90th Ave
13718 Southwest 90th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
DON'T MISS OUT!! THIS NEVER RENTED BEFORE, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & SPACIOUS 2/2 FEATURES A SPECTACULAR OPEN KITCHEN & UPDATED BATHROOMS, 1ST FLOOR LOCATION WITH A PRIVATE PATIO, NEAR CLUBHOUSE AND BOTH COMMUNITY POOLS.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Deering Bay
13647 Deering Bay Dr
13647 Deering Bay Drive, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
Renovated 3/3.5 waterfront condo in rarely available Venice Tower in Deering Bay. Bright & spacious open living area with wrap around balcony. The best SE views of lagoon, golf course, & Grand Marina.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Gables by The Sea
12855 RED ROAD
12855 SW 57th Ave, Coral Gables, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
CUSTOM MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOME FOR RENT IN GATED COMMUNITY OF GABLES BY THE SEA. 4 BEDROOMS/3 BATHS PLUS BONUS ROOM WITH BATH ON POOL LEVEL.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
6760 SW Chapman Field
6760 SW 124th St, Pinecrest, FL
8 Bedrooms
$19,000
9 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort Style. Two story custom Pinecrest home. Floor to ceiling impact windows and doors. Tennis court and covered terrace, overlooking pool, garden and pool house. Den, Gym Room and Sauna. Main House: 7 bedroom 7 bathroom and 1/2.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Gables by The Sea
12755 SW 57th Ave
12755 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
8 Bedrooms
$16,000
this impressive 8 bedroom, 7.5 bathroom property. Top of the line kitchen, granite counter tops, premium cabinetry. All bedrooms include closets, walk in closets. Open-air oasis with pool, under shaded outdoor pergola

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
7475 SW 134th St
7475 Southwest 134th Street, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Resort style estate, come and enjoy the serene indoor and outdoor beach style atmosphere. Five star resort pool area,beautiful Bambu flooring, chefs European kitchen, recess lighting, 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, ample spaces, centrally located.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
18805 SW 100th Ave
18805 Southwest 100th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1600 sqft
QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Of ROYAL POINTE IN CUTLER BAY - Property Id: 237376 BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED CORNER DUPLEX 3/2, OVERSIZED CORNER LOT, FENCED ALL AROUND. QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Of ROYAL POINTE. PLENTY OF PARKING.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pinecrest
12100 SW 68th Ave
12100 Southwest 68th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
Be the first to enjoy this wonderful, newly renovated, light filled 4 bedroom, 3 bath pool home on a near-acre lot. Modern high-end interior finishes. Gorgeous home & property on a beautiful quiet street in the prestigious Village of Pinecrest.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Palmetto Bay, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palmetto Bay apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

