Palm Valley, FL
7630 Founders Way
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:20 AM

7630 Founders Way

7630 Founders Way · No Longer Available
Location

7630 Founders Way, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the heart of Marsh Landing with mature trees and expansive views, lagoon and picturesque 17th green. Easy, one-level home has exquisite architectural detail, designer window treatments & lighting, Brazilian walnut wide plank wood floors, chiseled stone,4 bedrooms including a bonus suite that flexes as a game or play room. All bathrooms are remodeled, wood paneled study with built-ins and large screened porch with wood ceiling & stone-like flooring. 3-Car garage. AVAILABLE DECEMBER 25TH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7630 Founders Way have any available units?
7630 Founders Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 7630 Founders Way have?
Some of 7630 Founders Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7630 Founders Way currently offering any rent specials?
7630 Founders Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7630 Founders Way pet-friendly?
No, 7630 Founders Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 7630 Founders Way offer parking?
Yes, 7630 Founders Way offers parking.
Does 7630 Founders Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7630 Founders Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7630 Founders Way have a pool?
No, 7630 Founders Way does not have a pool.
Does 7630 Founders Way have accessible units?
No, 7630 Founders Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7630 Founders Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7630 Founders Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7630 Founders Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7630 Founders Way does not have units with air conditioning.

