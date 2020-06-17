7630 Founders Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the heart of Marsh Landing with mature trees and expansive views, lagoon and picturesque 17th green. Easy, one-level home has exquisite architectural detail, designer window treatments & lighting, Brazilian walnut wide plank wood floors, chiseled stone,4 bedrooms including a bonus suite that flexes as a game or play room. All bathrooms are remodeled, wood paneled study with built-ins and large screened porch with wood ceiling & stone-like flooring. 3-Car garage. AVAILABLE DECEMBER 25TH.