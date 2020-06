Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous Family home in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach! Kids can walk to schools: Ocean Palms and Landrum Middle plus the YMCA! Odoms Mill is a beautiful neighborhood with mature trees and lush preserve. The home is on a quiet dead end street, with preserve on 2 sides, loads of privacy. Backyard boasts a screened lanai w/pool and spa. Rent includes pool and lawn care! Spacious single story floor plan provides ease and comfort for families or retirees! Well maintained.