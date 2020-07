Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Ground floor unit with large screened porch overlooks a golf course and tranquil lagoon filled with wildlife. Includes brand new stainless appliances and full sized washer and dryer. Most of the interior has been recently painted. Brand new HVAC installed in May 2020. Comes fully furnished down to linens and dishes! Great floor plan with good storage including a walk in closet in the master bedroom and large storage closet just outside the front door. Just move in and enjoy!