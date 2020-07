Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Pool home in Marsh Landing with Master Bedroom & office down, 3 bedrooms with 3 baths & game room upstairs. Spacious bedrooms and open floor plan great for entertaining. Large kitchen with granite & stainless appliances. Huge pool area with large enclosure & lots of privacy with marsh views. This home will not disappoint. Monthly rent does include monthly lawn & pool maintenance. Not pets please.Also for sale